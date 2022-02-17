BRODHEAD— The battle of the top two teams in the Rock Valley Conference turned out to be hardly a battle at all.
The Cardinals capped off a perfect 18-0 Rock Valley season with a convincing 50-29 win over Edgerton in a game pitting two state-ranked teams.
The conference title was the first for Brodhead (22-2), ranked sixth in the state in Division 4, since winning six straight between 2011 and 2016.
Edgerton (21-3), ranked third in the state in Division 3, saw its 11-game winning streak snapped and finished 15-3 in the Rock Valley, with two of the losses coming against Brodhead.
The Cardinals jumped out to a 9-2 lead early on and never trailed. Brodhead led 19-11 at half and used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away.
“We did a tremendous job defensively on one of the best teams in the state in Division 3,” Brodhead coach Brian Kammerer said of Edgerton. “That’s probably our best defensive performance of the season.
“It was a total team effort. If you would’ve told me before the season we’d go undefeated during the conference season, I would’ve called you a liar, but these kids believed. And it’s a great group to coach.”
Brodhead center Abbie Dix made her presence felt in the post, especially in the second half. The junior finished with a game-high 18 points, including 13 the final 18 minutes, and went over the 1,000-point mark for her career.
Kate Gunderson had 12 points to lead Edgerton, which opens up Division 3 postseason play as a No. 2 seed and has a first-round bye.
Brodhead is the No. 1 seed in the lower bracket of the DeForest Sectional and also has a first-round bye.
• CLINTON 66, WHITEWATER 45: The Clinton girls basketball team finished the regular season on a high note Thursday with a 66-45 victory over Whitewater.
The Cougars were again led by the dynamic duo of senior Elli Teubert and junior Jayden Nortier, each of whom had 21 points.
The Cougars led 41-28 at halftime behind Teubert, who scored all 21 of her points before halftime. Nortier added 16 of her 21 in the second half.
Clinton finished its season with a solid 12-6 mark in Rock Valley Conference play while finishing 16-8 overall.
• BIG FOOT 45, TURNER 33: The Chiefs picked up their third conference win of the season at Beloit Turner Thursday night.
Addie Larson led the Chiefs with 15 points, while Lydia Larson added 11.
The Trojans, who trailed 20-18 at halftime, were led by Nadilee Fernandez’s eight points. Turner finished the season 2-16 in RVC play.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: TURNER 77, LANCASTER 69: The Turner boys came up with a road victory Thursday night.
Konner Giddley scored a game-best 26 points to lead the Trojans, while Will Lauterbach added 13, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson had 12 and Keshawn Hobson finished with 10.
Turner led 35-28 at halftime before the teams combined for 83 second-half points. Turner went 21-for-37 at the free throw line. DJ Kelley led Lancaster with 25 points, including four three-pointers.
Turner will be back on the road Friday when they travel to last-place Jefferson.
Team scorekeeper Karl Miller attended his 900th straight Beloit Turner boys basketball game and received a standing ovation from the Lancaster crowd for the feat prior to the game.
• CAMBRIDGE 75, PARKVIEW 43: The Blue Jays sprinted to a 35-19 halftime lead and cruised to a road win against Parkview Thursday night.
The Vikings were led by Trey Oswald’s 19 points.
Thursday’s boxscores
TURNER 77, LANCASTER 69
Turner 35 42—77
Lancaster 28 41—69
TURNER: Howard 1 1-3 3, Giddley 8 6-7 26, Lauterbach 3 6-9 13, Hoppe 3 2-5 8, Sutherland 1 0-0 2, Erickson 0 0-1 0, Teague-Johnson 5 1-2 12, Repta 1 1-2 3, Hobson 3 4-8 10. 25 21-37 77.
LANCASTER: Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Klass 3 4-7 11, Hughey 1 0-0 2, Koeller 2 0-0 6, Kelley 11 0-0 25, Ihm 0 1-3 1, Dhyanchand 2 2-6 7, Wolf 1 3-3 5. Gildersleeve 1 4-4 6. Bussan 1 2-2 4. Totals: 23 16-25 69.
3-pointers: Turner 6 (Giddley 4, Lauterbach, Teague-Johnson) Lancaster 7 (Klass, Koeller 2, Kelley 4) . Fouled out Burkholder
CAMBRIDGE 75, PARKVIEW 43
Cambridge 35 40—75
Parkview 19 24—43
CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-ft tp)—M. Buckman 8 5-6 25, Heth 7 2-2 21, N. Buckman 4 0-0 11, Holzhueter 2 2-2 6, Schuchart 3 0-0 6, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Kozler 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 13-14 75.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-ft tp)—Oswald 6 7-10 19, Klitzmen 4 0-0 11, Flood-Elyafi 2 0-0 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Pomplun 1 1-4 3, Landis 1 0-0 2, Redmen 0 1-4 1. Totals 15 8-19 43.
Three pointers—Parkview 4 (Klitzmen 3, Brown), Cambridge 12 (Heth 5, M. Buckman 4, N. Buckman 3).
Total fouls—Parkview 16, Cambridge 18.
BIG FOOT 45, TURNER 33
Big Foot 20 25—45
Turner 18 15—33
BIG FOOT: S. Lueck 0 3-5 3, Harvey 0 2-3 2, L Larson 4 2-4 11, Quackenbush 1 1-2 4, A Larson 7 1-4 15, S Wilson 4 2-4 10. Totals: 16 11-22 45.
TURNER: Adams 3 0-0 7, Martin 2 0-1 6, House 1 0-2 6, Fernandez 3 0-3 8, Babilius 2 0-0 6, Combs 1 0-0 2, Curry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 0-4 33.
3-pointers: Big Foot 2 (L Larson, Quackenbush), Turner 7 (Adams, Martin 2, Fernandez 2, Babilius 2). Totals fouls: Turner 20, Big Foot 13 . Fouled out: Fernandez
CLINTON 66, WHITEWATER 45
Clinton 41 25—66
Whitewater 28 17—45
WHITEWATER: DePorter 2 1-1 5, Kopecky 2 2-4 7, Kilar 6 3-4 17, Navejas 3 3-4 11, Treder 1 0-1 2, Gorinske 0 0-2 0, Amundson 0 1-2 1, Truesdale 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 10-18 45.
CLINTON: Teubert 9 2-2 21, Mueller 2 0-0 5, Nortier 9 0-0 21, Bobolz 2 2-2 6, Mullooly 2 0-0 5, Roehl 3 0-0 6, Shinkus 0 2-2 2. Totals: 27 6-6 66.
3-pointers: Clinton 6 (Teubert, Mueller, Nortier 3, Mullolly). Whitewater 5 (Kopecky, Kilar 2, Navejas 2)
BRODHEAD 50, EDGERTON 29
Edgerton (29)—Blum 1-0-3; Scharlau 0-1-1; Gunderson 3-5-12; Shaw 2-0-4; Rusch 1-5-7; Zeimet 1-0-2. Totals: 8-11-29
Brodhead (50)—Yates 2-1-5; Oliver 2-0-6; Kammerer 2-1-7; Moe 2-7-11; Dix 7-4-18; M. Kail 1-0-2; P. Kail 0-1-1. Totals: 16-14-50
Halftime—Brodhead 19, Edgerton 11. Three-point goals—Edgerton 2 (Blum, Gunderson), Brodhead 4 (Oliver 2, Kammerer 2). Free throws missed—Edgerton 12, Brodhead 9. Total fouls—Edgerton 18, Brodhead 20