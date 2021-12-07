BRODHEAD—The Brodhead girls team came away with their biggest victory of the season, defeating McFarland 58-55 to improve to 4-0 in Rock Valley Conference play and 7-0 overall.
Abbie Dix and Kiarra Moe each poured in 19 points for the Cardinals. McFarland was led by super soph Teagan Mellegni, who had 26 points.
Brodhead trailed 30-24 at halftime before rallying for a victory over a team that, like themselves, is expected to compete for an RVC crown.
• TURNER 41, WHITEWATER 39: The Beloit Turner girls basketball team picked up its first victory of the conference season Tuesday, narrowly defeating Whitewater on the road.
The Trojans were led by Nadalee Fernandez’s 17 points. Turner trailed 17-16 in a low-scoring first half before Fernandez scored 13 of her points in the second half to lead Turner back.
Maddy Fobes hit a three-pointer to break a 36-36 tie in what proved to be the game’s biggest shot with 1:05 left to play.
• CLINTON 69, EVANSVILLE 56 : Senior guard Elli Roehl poured in 28 points, Jayden Nortier added 14 and Neleah Bobolz put in 13 to lead Clinton to a home victory Tuesday night.
Teubert went 11-for-14 at the free throw line as the Cougars went 20-for-32 at the stripe as a team.
It was the first win in Rock Valley Conference play for the Cougars after beginning the season with three straight losses.
Maria Messling led Evansville with 23 points, while Ava Brandenburg added 17.
Clinton (2-4) will play its third game of the week Friday when they travel to Beloit Turner.
• BOYS BASKETALL:
BIG FOOT 53, DELAVAN-DARIEN 47: The Chiefs came away with a slim victory Tuesday night in non-conference action.
Big Foot sophomore point guard Hudson Torrez led the Chiefs in scoring with 17 points, 15 of them coming in the second hald.
Senior Gus Foster added 12, while Alex Wilson scored 10 as the Chiefs continued the strong start to their season.
Big Foot will return to Rock VConference play Thursday when they tale on Whitewater.
• WRESTLING: PARKER 46, TURNER 27: The Trojans competed in their first dual meet of the season and fell to Parker Tuesday night.
Notching victories for Turner were freshman Zack Ries (120, fall), Justin Teague (138, 11-8 decision), Jackson Burk (160, fall), Cal Ries (182, fall) and Hunter Griinke (220, fall).
The Trojans will head back onto the mat Saturday when they compete in an invitational held in Whitewater.
Tuesday’s boxscore
CLINTON 69, EVANSVILLE 56
Evansville 24 32--56
Clinton 28 41--69
EVANSVILLE: Hazard 2 0-0 6, Messling 7 9-13 23, Hermanson 3 1-7 5, J Hermamnson 1 1-1 3, Baumberger 0 2-4 2, Brandenburg 8 1-3 17. Totals: 20 14-28 56.
CLINTON: Teubert 7 11-14 28, Mueller 2 0-0 6, Nortier 6 1-1 14, Bobolz 5 2-4 13, Mullooly 0 1-2 1, Roehl 1 4-9 6, Koch 0 1-2 1.
3-pointers: Evansville 2 (Hazard), Clinton 7 (Teubert 3, Mueller 2, Nortier, Bobolz).