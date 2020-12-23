Around Christmas time every year, I like to take a gander around the high school hoops scene and provide a mid-season all-area team.
It’s a fun exercise, and allows me to highlight the accomplishments of those I have seen, and even a few I haven’t.
Like everything else, this year is different. But, at least in Wisconsin, we’re playing. And thank goodness for that.
While I’ve only been to a couple of games this season (thanks, Parkview!), thanks to the magic of live streaming, I’m catching at least bits and pieces of multiple games nearly every night.
This, by the way, is something that needs to continue, post-COVID. Now that the infrastructure is there to live stream these games for free, it’s a terrific service that can be provided to out-of-town family, and great for intrepid reporters like me, who can go back and watch whatever they want to be as informed as possible.
Here are a few things that have stuck out so far, in no particular order, from the first month or so of COVID-ball.
• The Beloit Turner girls have exceeded my expectations. It’s not that I thought the Trojans would be bad. But they certainly lost a lot of talent from last year’s WIAA regional title team.
A couple of things stand out to me about these Trojans: The first thing is their energy. Their bench is, at all times, the most enthusiastic of any team I’ve covered. It might not seem like much, but it means a lot.
These kids are playing in front of empty gyms for the first time in their lives. The energy has to come from somewhere. And the Turner girls bring it, every night.
They’ve also been winning without needing Olivia Tinder to light up the scoring column each game. While Tinder is having another solid season, the Trojans are getting contributions from up and down the roster, making this a fun team to follow.
• The Brodhead girls are rounding into form. Like a lot of teams, it was a bit of a slow start for the Cardinals this year. They have been coming on strong lately, thanks in large measure to the performance of sophomore Abbie Dix.
The Cards are a perfect 5-0, and Dix has scored 57 points combined in her last two games, bringing her season average up to nearly 22 points per game. With Kiarra Moe putting in nearly 14 points per game, the Cards have an outstanding 1-2 punch. I’m eager to see the Cards take on Jefferson and Edgerton, but from what I’ve seen, they are the best team in the conference.
• The Turner boys need to take a step forward. The first thing I’ll say to that is: I believe they will. The Trojans had very high expectations coming into the season, and with good reason. They have a ton of talent on the roster.
Sophomore Donavhan Cain has lived up to the hype thus far, averaging 18 points per game. But if the Trojans are going to live up to their considerable potential, they simply have to get more production out of their seniors. That can happen, and I believe it will.
• In a similar vein, I think the Clinton girls will improve as the season goes on. They haven’t performed to my expectations either, but have the talent to do so.
Tuesday night in Walworth, the Cougars showed exactly how potent they can be. Jayden Nortier scored 26 points, and showed an inkling of the promise she has. Olivia Roehl is tough to defend in the post, and Elli Teubert is a threat on the perimeter.
If the Cougars can cut down on the turnovers, and turn up the energy on the defensive end, they can be a really tough team to beat. They showed that last night against a team that’s really been struggling. Let’s see if they can do it against the Rock’s elite.
• I was so looking forward to seeing Hononegah, both boys and girls, in action. The Indians were going to have their strongest boys team in the past four years or so, while the girls team is always competitive. Here’s hoping things change, and in a hurry, and they can get on the court.