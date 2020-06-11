The Milwaukee Brewer followed up their first-round selection Wednesday of UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell by drafting University of Miami shortstop Freddy Zamura with the 53rd overall pick, in the second round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft Thursday night.
Mitchell was considered a terrific value pick at #20 with both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline having him #6 on their draft boards. He has plus-speed, the defensive ability to play center field and a good offensive history.
Zamura is one of the best defensive shortstops in the draft. He has also gotten steadily better with his bat. On the down side, he missed the start of the shortened spring season with an ACL injury he is still recovering from.
With the 92nd pick, the Brewers chose Zavier Warren, a catcher from Central Michigan.