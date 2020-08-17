Let me start off by saying that I am happy I am able to watch the Brewers again. I don’t want this to sound like I’m ungrateful because having live sports on TV is always a plus, assuming it can be done safely.
Flipping on the Brewers while I make dinner has brought a small sense of normalcy back to my life. Also, winning three of four in Wrigley gave me a smile that didn’t leave my face the rest of Sunday.
But for as much enjoyment as I’ve gotten with live sports being back, it’s been equally frustrating. The part of the Brewers that was supposed to be good (the offense) isn’t, while the part that was supposed to be bad (the pitching) has been a nice bright spot. Like 2020 in a nutshell, it’s been an odd year.
But even outside of Yelich’s poor (so very poor) start and Keston’s Z-Contact percentage (amount of contact you make swinging at pitches in the strike zone) being down 15 points, there are some larger issues on the offense, mainly the holes that weren’t plugged from the offseason. However, it’s not as simple as they should have signed the guys who left.
The Brewers lost a ton when Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal signed elsewhere. They are missing those two bats and so far haven’t replaced them. However, I’m not in the camp that resigning them would have been the right move, either.
Moustakas is getting $16 mill a year and Grandal just over $18 mill, both for four years. Both players were 31 when they signed the deals. I certainly don’t want to be paying Moustakas $16 mill when he’s 35 years old. The same goes for Grandal. The Brewers made a smart decision to not resign them.
But what should they have done instead? That, I don’t know. They signed Avisail Garcia at $10 mill a year for two years, Justin Smoak for one year at for $5 mill, and traded for Omar Narvaez. That is who was supposed to replace those bats, but if you’ve been watching any Brewer games thus far, you know they aren’t doing it, even with some recent signs of life from Garcia and Smoak. Narvaez might as well be swinging a wiffle bat at a pinata at this point.
They could have signed Nick Castellanos for the same contract Moustakas earned. Castellanos is two years younger so he may have aged better than Moustakas. But he can only play outfield, and doesn’t do it particularly well.
Anthony Rendon was a free agent but there is no way the Brewers were shelling out $35 million a season for seven years. Josh Donaldson and $23 million for 4 years? Nope. Jose Abreu? Nope.
I think they could have made a run at Marcell Ozuna (one year, $18 mill) or Didi Gregorious (1 year, $14 mill) but the Brewers are not a team that will make big splashes in free agency. Moose and Grandal both signed one-year deals because the market was colluding against signing players (prove me wrong). Milwaukee was lucky to get them and get them so cheap. So what can the Brewers do to fix their offense? This season, maybe not much.
I’d say look to the farm system, but it’s pretty bleak down there. They have sent up productive arms but have struggled to send up good bats outside of Hiura. They could deal for a soon-to-be free agent bat to get better this season, but that doesn’t fix the long-term problem. The answer may be in a trade but I don’t think fans will like it. Trade Josh Hader.
I’m not saying today or even this season, but when the Brewers look at their 2021 roster, with Lorenzo Cain a year older and no help coming from the minors for at least a couple years, Hader is their best trade chip and the fastest way they can restock their offense. Bats are usually more predictable than arms, too, so they should be able to deal Hader and get 1-2 quality batters back and reset the offense.
This leaves a hole in the back in the bullpen. A significant hole. But we’ve seen how Devin Williams (boy he’s nasty), Corbin Burnes, and Freddy Peralta (both maybe more valuable as starters) have looked in relief and maybe one of them steps into the Hader role. We will get our first tastes of Drew Rasmussen and Angel Perdoma, too, who both have bright futures. I think a closer is easier to find than a 150-game hitter, so Milwaukee should consider this move in the future.
Because honestly, I can’t take much more of this offense. They are top three in strikeouts and hold the seventh worst OBP in baseball. Their team wRC+, where 100 is average, was 78 heading into Sunday,, meaning they are 22 percent worse than an average team at creating runs. It’s the fourth worst mark in baseball, in front of only the Indians, Pirates, and Rangers.
The Brewers need to deal from their strength and make the team better not just for 2021, but many years to come.
This weekend was a good series but I still see problems with the offense this season and beyond. But again, we did just take 3 of 4 from the Cubs. I guess I can enjoy it for a few minutes at least.