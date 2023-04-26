BELOIT—If Brett Kiger had told the high-school version of himself that he would become the home-run king on Beloit College’s baseball team someday, well, the younger player would have thought he was going mad.
Kiger never hit a single home run at Beloit Memorial, where he was a 2019 graduate and a First Teamer on the All-Big Eight team, or as a member of the Beloit Legion team.
Not only did the senior start hitting bombs at the collegiate level, but he now boasts two long-ball program records for the Buccaneers.
“Brett is really big and strong,” Bucs’ head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “When he hits the ball, he can really do some damage. He has worked like crazy to improve as an athlete, and he worked extremely hard on his technique as a hitter.”
Kiger broke the mark for most homers in a season on April 11 with a solo shot against the University of Chicago, which brought him to nine on the season.
Whose record did he snap? Well, his own and teammate Matt O’Leary, who both had eight in the 2021 season. He currently sits at 12 with six regular season games left to play.
Kiger began the season with 13 career home runs, just two shy of breaking the record of Mike Ross (2008-11) and Scott Hallahan (1996-99).
He passed the duo on March 13, and he has rewritten the record as he currently has 25 blasts.
“I always wanted to be a power hitter,” Kiger said. “I always talked about hitting dingers with my buddies, and it just didn’t happen. In high school, I was always told we need to take advantage of the fielding mistakes of other teams.”
That meant putting the ball on the ground instead of trying to smack it in the air, but DeGeorge had other ideas.
“When I got to college, DeGeorge came up and was like, ‘Hey, pretend there’s a 10-foot wall from first base to third base,'” Kiger said. “'And if you hit it under that, you failed.' I never really had a coach trust me and give me free rein to try to hit the ball hard and in the air.”
And the key to hitting some more dingers?
“I just keep it really simple at the plate,” Kiger said. “I make sure that I know what pitch I’m looking for. It’s about being really selective and being on time and trying to hit the ball hard.”
DeGeorge noted the records are all the more impressive when you take into account Kiger has only played in three full seasons, his freshman year being cut to nine games due to COVID.
“A lot of times when records get broken, it’s because that person played more games than the previous person,” he added. “But he’s doing it completely the other way around.”
Working on his mechanics at the plate is one way Kiger became the power guy he is today, but the added muscle plays a huge part as well.
“My freshman year, I weighed about 180 pounds,” Kiger said. “My buddy, who is no longer on the team, his family are all powerlifters. Our goal was just to get as strong as possible and gain as much weight as possible. We had his family to help coach us through that, and that really built the foundation.”
Records seem to be falling left and right these days for the Bucs.
Garrison Ferone became the all-time hits leader on Tuesday, and O’Leary broke the record for most RBIs in a game when he had eight against U-Chicago.
“These are easily the best guys I’ve ever played with,” Kiger said. “We have so much talent and so much potential. It’s really amazing to watch them do what they do every day.”
Beloit is 23-10 overall and in first place in the Midwest Conference at 15-3. It has a three-game lead over Ripon College with sights set on hosting, and winning, the MWC Tournament.
“These next games are really important, and it’s nice to have control of the situation,” Kiger said. “We control our own destiny, so we have to go out and perform like we know we can.”