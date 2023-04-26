BDN_230427_Brett Kiger
Buy Now

Beloit College’s Brett Kiger has been on a record home run tear this spring.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—If Brett Kiger had told the high-school version of himself that he would become the home-run king on Beloit College’s baseball team someday, well, the younger player would have thought he was going mad.

Kiger never hit a single home run at Beloit Memorial, where he was a 2019 graduate and a First Teamer on the All-Big Eight team, or as a member of the Beloit Legion team.

Recommended for you