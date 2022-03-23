BELOIT—Even in a normal spring Bernard Bray would be ultra busy this time of year, formulating lineups as head boys and girls track coach at Beloit Memorial High School.
This spring is out of the ordinary, however, with Bray also on the search committee for a new athletic director to replace Joel Beard. He accepted a position at McHenry High School and leaves Beloit in May.
That leaves Bray up to his elbows in resumes and interviews for not only Beard’s job, but a new athletic secretary as well.
“We’re going to have a lot of changes,” Bray said. “Being involved with that hiring process, I’ve really been busy.”
Bray, who has coached track and field for 22 years at Beloit Memorial, said he has about 50 boys and 30-35 girls out for the sport this spring.
“It’s definitely a rebuilding year, particularly after the pandemic slowed us down,” he said. “Kids didn’t get to do the training they needed. Some of the kids who are seniors now we’re going to look to as role models, but we have mainly underclassmen, although it’s fun to build with those young kids.
“We’re also getting our girls’ numbers back up and many of them are underclassmen. We had sort of lost them for a few seasons, but I think we have a real good nucleus of girls this year. That is very encouraging.”
Bray coached current UW-Whitewater and former BMHS standout triple jumper Shelvin Garrett III. Garrett was just one of the Purple Knights Bray has coached to the state meet over the past 19 seasons. He said distance runner Evan James is his best candidate to do that this spring. For the girls, he said jumper Olivia Cronin could be one to watch for the girls.”
Bray said a strong relationship with football coach Brad Dement has helped recruit athletes for track.
“The football coach and I talk every day,” Bray said. “One of his assistant coaches is coaching our shot and disc. I think we’re getting an excellent weight room workout in track now that will be helpful. Coach Dement has a meeting between all the coaches once or twice a month to see how we can work better together and help each other out.
“I think DJ Nora will be one of our top sprinters and Camari Kramer should help us. We have a number of football players out.”
The teams have trained in the fieldhouse and Barkin Arena before embarking outdoors.
The Knights will get their schedule underway on April 2 with the indoor Madison West Relays at the University of Wisconsin Shell, starting at 1:30 p.m. The first home meet is April 19 at 4:30 p.m. against Madison La Follette.