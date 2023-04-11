SOUTH BEND, Ind. —The Beloit Sky Carp had entered the eighth inning ahead of the South Bend Cubs 3-1, and a solo bomb from Jake Thompson, his first of the young season, had Beloit sitting pretty with nine outs to go.

But the Cubs scored twice in the eighth, and while the Sky Carp got a run back in the ninth, a two-run answer from South Bend had that extra innings’ momentum in favor of the home team.

