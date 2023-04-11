SOUTH BEND, Ind. —The Beloit Sky Carp had entered the eighth inning ahead of the South Bend Cubs 3-1, and a solo bomb from Jake Thompson, his first of the young season, had Beloit sitting pretty with nine outs to go.
But the Cubs scored twice in the eighth, and while the Sky Carp got a run back in the ninth, a two-run answer from South Bend had that extra innings’ momentum in favor of the home team.
That momentum was quickly erased when speedy automatic runner Yiddi Cappe scored on a wild pitch, and a two-run single to left by Brady Allen spurred Beloit to the 8-5 victory.
The Sky Carp struck first when Osiris Johnson’s line drive to center field scored Cappe, who had tripled, in the fourth.
South Bend got a run across in the sixth, but a bases-loaded passed ball scored Allen, who had walked, and first-round pick Jacob Berry hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1 in the seventh.
Beloit’s run in the ninth came on the rare sac fly double play. Cappe flew out to left to score Kahlil Watson, but Joe Mack was thrown out at second.
D.J.. Artis smacked a single to Watson at shortstop with two on in the ninth, and a throwing error tied the game at 5-5.
Allen led the team with a 3-for-5 performance to go along with his extra innings’ heroics.
Holt Jones went 4.2 innings as the starter for the Sky Carp, and he only allowed two hits while striking out four. Kyle Crigger got the win despite giving up six hits and three earned runs in two innings.
Beloit now moves to 3-1 on the season while South Bend is also 3-1.