WALWORTH, Wis.—If you’re a fan of free basketball, Big Foot High School was the place to be this past weekend.
The Chiefs had both Friday and Saturday’s game extend into overtime, and they found themselves on both the winning and losing sides in those contests.
First, a Rock Valley Conference duel between Big Foot and East Troy had to go into extra time to decide a winner on Friday night.
The Trojans held a slim 34-30 lead at halftime as Ryan Weed scored 20 points just in the first half. Senior Eli Gerdes had 11 first-half points to lead the Chiefs.
Big Foot outscored East Troy 22-18 in the second half as senior Evan Penniman had eight points to help send it to overtime.
The Trojans then won it from the free-throw line, going 6-of-8 from the stripe in the extra period to pull ahead for a 59-55 win.
Less than 24 hours later, the Chiefs found themselves in yet another thrilling matchup, this time against Badger.
Ashton Turner scored 11 points in the first half as the Badgers held a 24-20 lead at the break.
Five different Big Foot players scored in the first half, and that consistency continued in the second half with several Chiefs contributing.
Freshman Jayden Paul scored six points in the crucial second half, but where Big Foot really made up ground was from the free-throw line, where they went 8-of-9 to help send the game into overtime.
Junior Hudson Torrez was a huge factor in OT, hitting a trey and going 6-of-6 from the stripe as the Chiefs surged ahead for a 55-51 win.
Big Foot went an impressive 16-of-17 from the free-throw line throughout the game.
Torrez led Big Foot with 22 points with four three-pointers while Penniman had 10 points. Brad Lyon led Badger with 20 points.
After the weekend, the Chiefs sit at 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the Rock Valley Conference.
• TURNER 89, JEFFERSON 45: When you have two different players scoring 20+ points like the Trojans did on Friday night in Jefferson, good things will happen.
Tyshawn Teague-Johnson continued his stellar junior season by putting up 21 points while senior Konner Giddley scored 20 as the elite Turner offense was on fire.
The Trojans (10-1, 6-1 RVC) had a comfortable 49-21 lead by halftime, and they poured on another 40 points in the second half to turn the game into a rout.
Meanwhile, Turner’s defense limited the Eagles (2-9, 2-5 RVC) to just 21 points in the first half as they rolled along to an easy win.
Senior Tyler Sutherland had 14 points while seniors Will Lauterbach and Brent Hoppe had eight and seven points respectively.
Jefferson couldn’t produce any double-digit scorers with Paden Phillips’ seven points being the team high.
• ROCKFORD AUBURN 65, HONONEGAH 50: The Indians were unable to carry momentum over from a 69-37 thrashing of Belvidere on Wednesday as they fell to the Knights on Friday night in Rockford.
Hononegah only trailed by four points after the first quarter but were outscored 18-8 in the second quarter, a deficit too large to overcome.
Junior Isaiah Houi had an outstanding night, scoring a team-high 18 points while adding four assists and two steals. Junior Cole Warren was the only other Indian to score in double-digits, putting up 14 points on four three-pointers.
• EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 45: It was an explosive night for the Crimson Tide offense as they put up a 50 burger on the Cardinals (4-8, 2-5 RVC) in the first half on their way to a commanding win on Friday night in Edgerton.
The threes seemed to rain from the sky as Edgerton (6-4, 5-2 RVC) hit 10 of them before halftime with Preston Schaffner scoring 17 of his team-high 24 points.
The Crimson Tide expanded a 50-23 lead in the second half by pouring on 27 more points in the second half.
Cardinals’ junior Nathan Engen had 13 points while sophomore Cullen Walker had nine.
TURNER 89, JEFFERSON 45
Turner………….49 40—89
Jefferson……….21 24—45
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 2 0-0 4, Giddley 9 0-0 20, Teague-Johnson 9 2-2 21, Lauterbach 4 0-1 8, Hoppe 3 1-2 7, Sutherland 4 4-8 14, Erickson 2-2 0-0 4, Hughes 0 2-2 2, Amosa 1-1 0-0 2, Elliot 1-1 0-0 2, Terrell 1-2 2-3 5. Totals: 36 11-18 89.
EDGERTON 87, BRODHEAD 45
Brodhead…..23 22—45
Edgerton…..50 37—87
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 4 0-0 9, Bockhop 1 3-4 5, R. Searls 0 1-2 1, Dooley 3 1-4 7, S. Searls 1 0-0 3, Riese 2 0-0 4, Blum 1 0-0 3, Engen 6 1-7 13. Totals: 18 6-17 45.
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Coombs 1 0-0 2, Hazeltine 3 0-0 6, Zellmer 5 2-4 13, Gunderson 4 0-0 11, Schaffner 9 0-0 24, Langer 3 0-0 6, McKillips 4 0-0 10, Schuman 1 2-2 4, Fox 3 0-0 7, Backhaus 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 4-6 87.
3-pointers: Brod 3 (Walker, S. Searls, Blum), Edge 13 (Schaffner 6, Gunderson 3, McKillips 2, Zellmer, Fox). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Brod 13, Edge 18.
BIG FOOT 55, BADGER 51 (OT)
Badger………….24 27—51
Big Foot……….20 35—55
BADGER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 7 5-6 20, Cataldo 0 2-2 2, Liptak 1 0-0 2, Turner 7 1-2 17, Karnatz 1 0-0 3, Scheideman 1 0-0 2, Bishop 2 1-2 5. Totals: 19 9-12 51.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 6 6-6 22, Paul 2 2-3 6, Peterson 0 2-2 2, Penniman 3 2-2 10, Corey 2 2-2 8, Nordmeyer 1 2-2 5, Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 16-17 55.
3-pointers: Badger 4 (Turner 2, Lyon, Karnatz), BF 9 (Torrez 4, Penniman 2, Corey 2, Nordmeyer). Fouled out: Scheideman Total fouls: Badger 17, BF 11.
EAST TROY 59, BIG FOOT 55 (OT)
East Troy……..34 25—59
Big Foot……….30 25—55
EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts)—Weed 12 5-10 29, Dessart 2 0-1 4, Lingford 1 1-3 3, Erman 1 6-9 9, Taylor 2 0-0 4, Burke 1 0-0 3, Gulig 1 3-4 6. Totals: 20 15-27 59.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 3 4-4 11, Paul 1 0-1 2, Gerdes 3 6-9 15, Penniman 6 5-7 18, Corey 2 0-0 5, Nordmeyer 1 1-2 4. Totals: 16 16-23 55.
3-pointers: ET 5 (Taylor 2, Erman, Burke, Gulig), BF 7 (Gerdes 3, Torrez, Penniman, Corey, Nordmeyer). Fouled out: Torrez, Taylor. Total fouls: ET 21, BF 21.