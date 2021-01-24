SOUTH BELOIT — There were all sorts of new faces in the 166 bowlers competing in the 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament at Viking Lanes.
One, however, is becoming very familiar in the winner’s ciricle.
Janesville native Andrea Brose collected her third straight title, dominating the Women’s Scratch Division Sunday night.
Brose amassed a 4,636-pin total, and capped the tournament with a 277 game.
The Senior Division was tight as Keith Kroll saw his lead cut by a final surge by Rick Willard. Kroll closed it out with six straight strikes for a 209 game and 4,648 total.
Willard rolled a 246, but settled for second with 4,628.
Three-time winner Ryan Griffin led the Scratch Division heading into the finals, but settled for fifth (4,619). Jonathan Donovan stormed past him to finish first, scoring 1,175 in the finals for a 4,706 total.
He was followed by Blaine Allred (4,652), Hononegah senior Cameron Tyler (4,624) and Greg Hockmuth.
The Handicap Division went to Karl Neubauer (4,839) followd by Kyley Olson (4,754) and Kelsey Olson (4,727).
A fuller look at the tournament will be published in Tuesday’s edition.