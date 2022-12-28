SOUTH BELOIT — Johnny Ward put a great finishing touch to Tuesday’s second night of qualifying for the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament.
Ward rolled a 300 in his fifth game to cap off a 1,187 set.
SOUTH BELOIT — Johnny Ward put a great finishing touch to Tuesday’s second night of qualifying for the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament.
Ward rolled a 300 in his fifth game to cap off a 1,187 set.
Overall, though, scores were a tad down from the crazy first night of bowling when four 300s were rolled and there were high rollers across the board.
Former champion Greg Hockmuth picked up where he left off on Monday when he rolled a 1,292 block. He delivered a 1,195 on Tuesday (255, 246, 245, 224, 225) to lead the Scratch Open division with a 2,487 score.
Blaine Allred is in second at 2,435 after an 1,159 on Tuesday that started off with a 279, but finished with a 191. Adam Keith is third (2,413) and rounding out the top five are Ward (2,412) and Brad Hebbe (2,405), who started off on Tuesday with games of 278, 268 and 277. He also had a 238, but dipped to a 174 in his finale.
The second 10 includes Ryan Vail (2,364), Brett Golabek (2,363), Gabe Staude (2,340), Eric Roberts (2,324) and Larry Tripamer III (2,306).
Plenty of contenders have to finish up on Wednesday, including Devon Boeck (1,257), Joe Ullrich (1,241), Zachary Joiner (1,215), Trustin Givens (1,210) and Dylan Wilde (1,203), to name a few.
Rick Reynolds rolled all 10 of his qualifying games on Monday and remains in first place in the Senior division with a 2,467 score. The top five include Craig Keith (2,360), Lyle Schober (2,323), Gary Drye (2,305) and Ralph Krause (2,283).
At least a dozen seniors have to finish up Wednesday, including Craig Givens (1,285) and Rick Lewin (1,156).
As for the top female bowlers, who are without a separate division this year, Jenny Wonders occupies 13th place in the Scratch division with a 2,264 score and defending Women’s division champion Andrea Brose is 15th at 2,254.
In the Handicap division, 152-average bowler Joshua Frei has hung onto first place so far with a 2,447 score. Rounding out the top five through 10 games are Nicole Jordan (2,372), Tamra Mullranin (2,363), Mike Burns (2,361) and Amanda Mathews (2,341). Several bowlers will roll their second shift on Wednesday, however, including Kevin Kline (1,250), Logan Holmes (1,248) and Danny Jordan (1,240).
The tourney, whose major sponsor is Culverr's of Belvidere, will have its semifinals at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Finals will be Friday night at 6:30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.