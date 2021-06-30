BELOIT—The Beloit Bombers Junior Varsity baseball team improved to 2-1 in the Badgerland League with a 14-6 rout of visiting Evansville at Turner High School’s diamond Wednesday night.
Right-hander Jordan Toubl started for the Bombers and pitched the first 4 2-3 innings, surviving a shaky first inning to pick up the victory. Dustin Foss came on to pitch the final 2 1-3 innings.
The Bombers had five players collect multiple hits, led by Hayden Fry, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jayce Kurth was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Toubl, Andy Buckley and Rudy Rameriz were all 2-for-4 with Ramirez turning in some solid plays at third base.
The Bombers play at Waterloo Thursday night.