BELOIT—The Beloit Bombers Jayvee baseball team is 6-4 on the season heading into Friday night’s home game against Brodhead at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex. First pitch is at 6 p.m.
Beloit’s most recent action was in a tournament in Brodhead this past weekend in which it went 2-1 to finish third.
Highlights from the tourney include Jordan Toubl pitching seven innings and allowing only one unearned run. Ethan Munz pitched two scoreless innings.
At the plate, Brooks Mitchell was 6-for-9 with a double and two walks. Rudy Ramirez was 5-for-8 with a double. Zach Ries was 4-for-5 with some solid defensive play in the outfield. Andy Buckley went 3-for-6 at the plate.