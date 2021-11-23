The 2021 football season gave area football fans plenty to cheer about. There was Hononegah, advancing to the third round of the IHSA playoffs for the first time since 1996.
There was Brodhead-Juda, turning back the clock to the glory years, dominating the opposition all regular season before winning a pair of playoff games in blowout fashion.
And there were a number of standout individual performances on which to reflect, including a first-team all-state honor earned by Beloit Turner defensive end Brent Hoppe.
After much deliberation, the 2021 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year is Gage Boegli from Brodhead-Juda.
Boegli did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals, who finished the season with an 11-1 record.
On the offensive end, Boegli rushed for 1,567 yards and 29 touchdowns. He didn’t fumble the ball at all, and averaged 12.5 yards per carry. He was chosen by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State team for his efforts.
Boegli was also a key member of a Cardinals secondary that shut down the opposition all season long, recording 48 tackles.
The all-area coach is Hononegah’s Brian Zimmerman, who led the Indians to the aforementioned terrific campaign.
The all-area quarterback is Chandler Alderman from North Boone, who racked up spectacular numbers while leading his squad to the playoffs. Alderman threw for 1,879 yards and 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions for the Vikings.
Hononegah’s Stuart Hale was a force in the backfield all season for the Indians. Hale finished the season with 1,015 yards and 14 touchdowns on just 174 carries.
Alderman’s favorite target was wide receiver Will Doetch, who led the Big Northern Conference with 1,170 yards and an eye-popping 16 touchdowns.
Big Foot’s Alex Schmitz was also a huge receiving threat. Schmitz finished the season with 36 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns. As the primary target for Basil Demco, Schmitz was often the focus of the defense’s coverage.
Schmitz also played defensive back, finishing with 28 tackles.
The offensive line is packed with players from teams that dominated the line of scrimmage all season.
Hononegah is represented by Jacob Klink, a highly recruited junior who helped anchor an Indians line that paved the way for Hale’s breakout season. Klink was named first-team all-NIC-10.
Not only does Colton Buttke have an ideal name for an offensive lineman, he was an outstanding players, earning Lineman of the Year in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference and first-team all-state by the WFCA.
Like many athletes on the all-area team, Buttke could’ve just as easily been recognized for his efforts on the other side of the ball. He finished with 83 tackles, including 20 for loss, and added an interception for good measure.
Latarius Ulmer helped a resurgent Clinton squad to a solid season by earning first-team all-Eastern Suburban Conference. He was also a factor on the defensive side, playing a solid tackle for the Cougars.
Beloit Memorial’s Shaquille Roman was a two-way stalwart in a rugged Big Eight Conference. Roman was a second-team all-conference selection on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Bradley Knepper was simply dominating on both sides of the ball for South Beloit. Competing in eight-man football, Knepper garnered first-team all-state honors for his work on the offensive line, and he was a constant disruption on the defensive front as well for the SoBos.
Brady Malkow was an outstanding two-way player for Brodhead-Juda. catching five of his eight passes for touchdowns as a tight end and racking up 48 tackles, including nine for loss, for the Cardinals.
The utility spot is a perfect position for Turner’s Connor Hughes, who spent time carrying the ball, catching the ball and throwing the ball for the Trojans. Hughes, a junior, threw for a pair of touchdowns, ran for six and had two TD receptions on 15 catches. He also averaged 34.3 yards per punt and put four inside the 20-yard line.
Griffin Oberneder impacted Beloit Memorial in all facets, but he earns the spot on this team as the kicker. Oberneder defeated Madison La Follette with a late 36-yard field goal. He was a terrific punter, had success as a quarterback and was an impactful defensive back as well.
On the defensive side of the ball, Turner’s Hoppe is the place to start. His accolades run deep, as do his statistics. He was named first-team All-State. He was the Defensive Player of the Year in the Capitol Conference and was the state’s leader in tackles for loss.
He finished with 87 tackles, including an incredible 42 for loss. He finished with 14 sacks, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
He also assisted on the offensive end, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown.
Aiden Peters was a defensive stalwart for the Indians, anchoring a defensive line that shut down opponents all season. He was a first-team All-NIC-10 selection.
Brodhead-Juda’s Austin Moe recorded 10 tackles for loss, forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one as well to become a valuable asset on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Beloit Memorial’s Gianni Cuilla was a second-team all-Big Eight performer on the defensive line, and also was a solid performer on the offensive line for the Knights.
Big Foot’s Jax Hertel was a versatile performer at both linebacker, where he led the team in tackles with 70 from his linebacker position, and was also one of the Capitol Conference’s leading rushers, finishing with 1,228 yards and 11 touchdowns.
South Beloit’s Fern Balderas was simply all over the field this fall for the SoBos. Balderas earned all-state honors and was the NAC MVP. He carried the ball for 1,320 yards and 17 touchdowns and had 118 total tackles and four fumble recoveries.
Hononegah’s Dylan Sayles had a prolific season at the linebacker spot for the Indians, highlighted by a rather incredible three pick sixes.
Sayles’ teammate Dylan Seymour joined him on the All-NIC-10 first team as a linebacker after an outstanding season.
Bryce Goodwine could have made first-team all-area as an offensive player, defensive player or kicker. He’s just that good.
Goodwine was the NIC-10’s Offensive MVP after rushing for 267 yards and six touchdowns and catching 32 passes for 415 yards and five more scores.
He was an outstanding defensive back, beat Boylan with a last-second field goal in poor conditions and was steady all season long in that department.
Aidyn Vondra gave Brodhead-Juda top-end speed on both sides of the ball, and in the return game on occasion.
Vondra added 37 tackles to an impressive offensive resume that included seven rushing touchdowns in 35 carries and a receiving touchdown as well.
Camden Combs was a two-way monster for Turner, using the athleticism that made him the state champion in the triple jump. He rushed for a team-best 465 yards and six touchdowns. He was the team’s second-leading tackler with 67, forced two fumbles and picked off three passes.
Abel Espinoza made the most out of his senior season, earning Athlete of the Year in the Suburban Eastern Conference for Clinton. Espinoza rushed for 632 yards and six touchdowns, picked up a team-best 155 receiving yards to go along with three scores, and led the team in tackles. He was named Athlete of the Year in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
The punter for the team is Cole Hoesly, who was also an outstanding quarterback for Brodhead-Juda. Hoesly completed 69 percent of his passes and threw for 16 touchdowns, and averaged 48.8 yards per punt.
2021 BDN All-Area Football Team
QB: Chandler Alderman, jr., North Boone; RB: Stuart Hale, sr., Hononegah; Gage Boegli, sr., Brodhead-Juda; WR: Alex Schmitz, sr., Big Foot; Will Doetch, sr., North Boone; OL: Jacob Klink, jr., Hononegah; Latarius Ulmer, sr., Clinton; Colton Buttke, Brodhead-Juda, sr.; Shaquille Roman, sr., Beloit Memorial; Bradley Knepper, sr., South Beloit. TE: Brady Malkow, sr., Brodhead-Juda. UTIL: Connor Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner; K: Griffin Oberneder, sr., Beloit Memorial.
DL: Aidan Peters, sr., Hononegah; Austin Moe, jr., Brodhead; Brent Hoppe, jr., Beloit Turner; Gianni Ciulla, sr., Beloit Memorial; LB: Jax Hertel, Big Foot; Dylan Sayles, sr., Hononegah; Dylan Seymour, sr., Hononegah; DB: Aidyn Vondra, jr., Brodhead-Juda; Camden Combs, sr., Beloit Turner; Bryce Goodwine, sr., Hononegah; Abel Espinoza, sr., Clinton; P: Cole Hoesly, sr., Brodhead-Juda.