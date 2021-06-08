JANESVILLE — Cinderella is headed to the ball.
The Beloit Memorial boys golf team, seeded fifth in Tuesday's eight-team WIAA Division 1 sectional held at Riverside Golf Course, didn't settle for being one of the top two squads in the meet.
They went ahead and won it after career days from their top four golfers on a hot, sticky day in Janesville.
"It's a Cinderella story," Beloit head coach Tod Clarey said. "I just can't say enough about these guys and what they did today. It's been a great group to work with all year. They've never complained once, and to cap it all off today...it's just unbelievable really."
What wasn't unbelievable but simply an extension of a terrific season was the performance of junior Griffin Oberneder, who earned medalist honors with a 69.
"The first hole was a little shaky," Oberneder, who started the day on the back nine, said. "But I got my feet under me on 11, and it was smooth sailing from there. As long as I could get to the green in regulation, I knew my putter would do the work for me. I hit a long putt for eagle on number six, and once I did that I started feeling really good about qualifying. I knew if I closed it out, I would be in good shape."
Qualifying by his lonesome is one thing. Taking the team with him? That's a whole different animal.
"Obviously being able to go up there with my buddies is way more fun," Oberneder said. "I'm glad they played their best rounds of the year. I told the guys yesterday that the last three times we've played this course we haven't played well. But nothing mattered up until today, and this is the day we did it."
The Purple Knights' team total of 312 was a healthy eight strokes better than second-place Mukwonago, which will also advance to the WIAA State Meet, to be held on Monday and Tuesday at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Kai Wong celebrated his 16th birthday with a 76, tying him for fifth place.
"Yesterday I just had a horrible day with the driver in practice," Wong said. "So I decided I wasn't even going to take it out of the bag. I did fine with everything, but where I made my round was on the greens. I only had 25 putts, which I don't even understand how I did that. It was just a great day overall."
Senior Alex Hoey made certain Tuesday wouldn't be his final meet with an 83. Sophomore Conner Churchill carded an 84 as the final qualifier, while Liam Flanagan finished with a 90.
"Our last three practices were the best ones we've had," Clarey said. "Particularly in the short game, things were just starting to click. I think it's just a matter of starting to believe in the process we set for these guys. It's a mindset that once you advance out of regionals, anything could happen. We were the fifth-best team by score average, but we played the holes one at a time, and we put the bad shots behind us and moved forward."
Churchill said Oberneder's influence on the team can't be overstated.
"Griffin and I have been practicing every day together and he's been building me up," Churchill said. "We absolutely knew we had a chance coming in here, and we took advantage of it."