BELOIT—‘The Cowboy’ is a pretty fantastic nickname for a high school wrestler.
Beloit Memorial freshman Owen West has done his part to live up to it.
West, a 126-pounder, became what is believed to be the first Purple Knight to win a Big Eight Conference tournament as a freshman since Alex Polizzi did the deed in 2007.
Pretty good company, indeed.
West earned his nickname by utilizing the “cow catcher” move to account for an estimated 12 victories in his 20-7 campaign.
Beloit coach Ryan Stueck said the name is appropriate.
“If you just look at him, he looks like a wrestler,” Stueck said. “He’s got the size and the stature that you see a lot, and he certainly has the mentality that you look for.”
West entered the Big Eight tourney seeded second, and received a first-round bye for his terrific regular season, much of which was spent at 132 pounds. In the quarterfinals, he won when his opponent was forced to default because of injury in the second round.
In the semifinals, West was trailing Manuel Gonzalez-Jimenez of Madison East by three points when he recorded a pin to advance to the finals.
“I tried to rush the cow catcher,” West said. “But he knew it was coming. He put all of his weight on one side, and I flipped to the other side and caught him and got him on his back.”
West went on to pin Middleton’s Seth Howald in the second round of the finals to capture first place.
“It was a great feeling,” West said. “But I’m already thinking about regionals and how I can get out of there. I just need to finish in the top four in regionals and make it to the finals in sectionals, and I can get to state.”
Stueck didn’t necessarily see a conference champion when West, who grew up in the BAY Wrestling Program since kindergarten, showed up to work.
“The first couple of practices, we thought he was going to be a pretty squirrely kid,” Stueck said. “Tough to manage, tough to coach and to rein in. He had these silly freshman moves where he’d get himself into really bad positions. We saw that from him about the first five matches of the season.
“But we sat down and had a talk with him, and you realize that he’s one of those kids that can flip a switch. He can be a goofball and joke around, but once it’s time to compete, he gets after it. If there is time on the clock, that kid think he can win, and that’s important for any wrestler.”
West said the move from 132 to 126 pounds was critical to his success.
“I was originally at 128, wrestling at 132,” West said. “That was pretty rough. I didn’t care what class I was, I was going to wrestle my best. But if I could get down a class, I was going to do that, and it worked out.”
Steuck said the opportunity for West to progress through the postseason was there, but it won’t be easy.
“I know one of the kids we were keeping an eye on went to 138, and another dropped to 126,” Steuck said. “But there’s still going to be plenty of tough competition to work through. The good news is that, especially as a freshman, he’s got room to improve, and things we can clean up before Saturday in Milton. If there’s anybody that can do it, it’s Owen.”