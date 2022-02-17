BELOIT—A pair of Beloit Memorial relay teams with a lot in common are headed to the WIAA Division 1 State Swimming Meet.
The Purple Tide qualified in both the 200 and 400-freestlye relays and will now have the opportunity to see how they stack up against the best the state has to offer this weekend.
The Division 1 meet will take place Saturday at Waukesha High School, with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Tide’s 200 relay team includes senior Eli Miller, junior Ben Sill, sophomore Aidan Donovan and freshman Charlie Ziemba.
The 400-relay team switches out Sill for senior Eamonn Rougvie and otherwise holds the same.
Rougvie was a standout swimmer in middle school, but this is his first year going out for the team in high school.
“I’m really glad I did,” Rougvie said. “At first I was going to play basketball, but I didn’t have that many friends on the team. I had way more friends in swimming, so I thought I’d give that a shot. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s also a lot of fun.”
Rougvie said he has gratitude to Ben Sill for allowing him to compete in the state meet in his only season.
“Ben made the decision to give that spot to me in the relay,” Rougvie said. “It wasn’t like he got kicked off. I really appreciate him for doing that.”
Purple Tide coach Richard Vogel said Rougvie has plenty of natural ability.
“Had he continued to swim past eighth grade, he’d be really fast right now,” Vogel said. “He was the conference champ in the 200 freestyle in middle school. But I’m really glad he chose to come out this year, and he’s worked really hard to get to this point.”
Miller is the only member of the Tide with state experience. He was a sophomore on a relay team that qualified.
Ziemba surprised himself by making it to the promised land in his freshman campaign.
“I had no idea it was possible until coach Vogel started telling me some of my times,” Ziemba said. “That kind of made it real to me that we could get there. As soon as we were done with our relays Saturday and saw the times, we knew we had a great chance.”
Vogel said Donovan’s performance was a good example of the way his entire squad swam this year.
“Donovan didn’t get a freshman year, and he’s swimming really well,” Vogel said. “This isn’t the biggest team I’ve had, and we might not have a Ben Saladar or an Anthony Jacobson, but this is the deepest team I’ve had in a long time. It had been 650 days since we got to swim competitively, and I’m just really proud of our guys.”
Vogel said the depth came in handy for both relays.
“Both of these relays are in the top-10 fastest in our school history,” Vogel said. “And none of the five guys are putting together record times on their own. But put them together, and they’ve done a fantastic job. Going into Saturday, I felt like the 200 had the best chance, but the 400 dropped nine seconds. I’m not expecting the same kind of drop this weekend, but even if we drop a half second on each relay, you’d be amazed at how far you can move up in the standings because a lot of these teams come in just happy to be there.”
Donovan said the team has high goals for the 200-relay.
“We’d like to break the school record,” Donovan said. “We are only two seconds away from it right now. Charlie is at the time he needs to be right now, so the rest of us just need to pick it up a little bit to get there.”