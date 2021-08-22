BMHS swimmers edge Parker By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Aug 22, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Memorial’s Ellie Saladar competes in the freestyle portion of the 200 individual medley Friday against Parker. Photo by Tim Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team had a successful debut Friday night, opening its season with a 90-80 victory over Big Eight foe Janesville Parker at the Richard Vogel Natatorium.The Purple Tide’s Kori Burnett won the 50-yard freestyle (26.62) and 100 free (1:00.29). Teammate Norah Saladar won the 100 butterfly (1:09.52) and Kassidy Thomas won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.98).The Knights also took first place in the 200 medley relay with Ellie Saladar, Thomas, Norah Saladar and Burnett finishing in 2:03.37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Settlement reached in 2018 civil lawsuit filed by former Hononegah student Mercyhealth fires Vice President suspected in $3 million fraud with vendor UPDATE: One dead, others injured in weekend shootings Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Budding designer invited to Saint Laurent's fashion show Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime