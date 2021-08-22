BDN_210823_BMHSswim
Beloit Memorial’s Ellie Saladar competes in the freestyle portion of the 200 individual medley Friday against Parker.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team had a successful debut Friday night, opening its season with a 90-80 victory over Big Eight foe Janesville Parker at the Richard Vogel Natatorium.

The Purple Tide’s Kori Burnett won the 50-yard freestyle (26.62) and 100 free (1:00.29). Teammate Norah Saladar won the 100 butterfly (1:09.52) and Kassidy Thomas won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.98).

The Knights also took first place in the 200 medley relay with Ellie Saladar, Thomas, Norah Saladar and Burnett finishing in 2:03.37.

