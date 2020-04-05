BELOIT—Right about now, the Beloit Memorial softball team should be in Florida, competing in a tournament that would ready them for the rigors of Big Eight competition.
Instead, the big news of the week is a Zoom meeting planned so they can at least see each other’s faces through a computer or phone screen.
The Purple Knights, who reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals last season, were again expected to compete for a spot in the state tournament.
With most key starters returning, including ace pitcher Jacey Walker, optimism abounded that the Knights would be a force to be reckoned with.
Instead, Beloit is like the rest of the state and indeed the country, lampooned inside, pining for a chance to compete again.
Beloit Memorial coach Jen Pozzani isn’t quite giving up on the chance to have a season quite yet.
“I’ve still got a little bit of hope that we can make something work out,” Pozzani said. “Whether that’s a shortened spring season or making it into a summer season, we are game for whatever they decide. I also wouldn’t be at all shocked if they decide to cancel the rest of the season.”
Pozzani said that if it came down to a summer schedule, she believe her team would choose school ball against an ever-popular summer travel ball team.
“The girls I know, I think would play with us if they had the choice,” Pozzani said. “The biggest reason for that is the amount of success we had last year, and the amount of girls we have back from last year. Our goal is to get further than we did last season. Yes, that would mean a trip to state, but that’s a realistic goal as far as I’m concerned.”
Pozzani said she’s been keeping in contact with a fair amount of players on the team, and is encouraging them to stay in shape.
“The biggest thing I talk about is getting a really good workout in every day,” Pozzani said. “The specific softball stuff, that’s fine, too, but the biggest thing is to keep in good condition.
“We are fortunate in that a lot of our players have older siblings that they can play catch with and things like that. And we’ve got some kids who are getting some tee work in, hitting into screens and things like that.”
The Knights were just concluding their fundraising for the second straight spring trip to Florida when the world came to a standstill.
“We were supposed to leave on April 1,” Pozzani said. “And the kids were really excited about it. Last year, that was a very beneficial trip for us. And we had seniors, and we had high expectations, but I think honestly that trip to Florida was a huge part of why the girls were so looking forward to this year.”
Walker has been the Knights’ 3-year starter on the mound, while other returning starters include Miranda Mechanic, Brynn Swanson, Madison Stavn, Natalie Bittner and Jaelyn Ryan.
For now, the Knights are in the same boat as everyone else: Waiting for the word when life gets back to normal.
