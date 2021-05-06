BELOIT—If Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team needed a wakeup call against Janesville Parker it sure got one.
The visiting Vikings scored in the first 33 seconds of Thursday night’s WIAA Regional Final at Jacobson Field.
“We played a little shell-shocked for the next 5-10 minutes before putting on the gas and taking the game to Parker,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said.
Boy did they ever. The coach’s son, Baylor Denu, scored four goals and added two assists and the Purple Knights went on to pound Parker, 11-1.
Beloit advances to play Janesville Craig at 11 a.m. Saturday in Beloit in a sectional semifinal. Craig advanced with a 2-1 victory over Milton Thursday. The other sectional will put Racine Case and Racine Horlick with the victors of the two semis meeting in the sectional final at 7 p.m.
The Knights tied Parker 1-1 at 11:21 on Denu’s first goal off an assist by Johnny Leon. Omar Munoz put Beloit on top at 20:54 with an unassisted goal. Leon made it 3-1 off an assist by Denu at 30:11.
Two rapid-fire goals followed with Denu scoring unassisted at 32:41 and Jackson Moore scoring off an assist by Munoz at 33:33. Beloit tacked on two more goals before the intermission. Leon scored unassisted at 38:45 and Britton Sala, back in action after being sidelined for a few weeks, scored off an assist from Leon at 44:49.
The Knights scored four more goals in the second half. Denu’s third goal came at the 48:23 mark on an assist by Munoz. He then assisted on a goal by Johnny Leon at 60:12. Denu’s fourth goal, unassisted, came at 70:48 and Omar Munoz capped off the scoring at 84:39.
Beloit outshot Parker 37-5 and in strictly shots on goal, 24-2. Beloit goalkeeper Leonzo Melendrez finished with two saves. Parker’s Bradley Warda had 13.
Leon finished with a hat trick and two assists while Munoz also had a pair of goals.
“Every day with this team is a gift after all we have been through and we would like to see it extend another week,” Coach Denu said.