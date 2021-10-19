WALES, Wis. — Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu scored in the 16th minute of Tuesday night’s WIAA Division 1 regional playoff game with Kettle Moraine.
They spent the rest of the game protecting that 1-0 lead.
The Lasers had to be considered the favorites going in. They were ranked sixth in the last WSCA poll and had defeated Beloit 4-0 earlier in the season.
That didn’t dissuade head coach Brian Denu or his Purple Knights.
“We felt like we had a decent chance coming into the game because of some of our recent results,” Coach Denu said. “We also spent much of the season moving guys around trying to figure out what the best spot for them was and that paid dividends tonight.”
Beloit took the lead when Briton Sala played a beautiful pass into the box that Baylor Denu finished for his 18th goal of the season.
“The rest of the game we did a really good job limiting the opportunities the Lasers had,” Coach Denu said.
Any chances they had were stopped by freshman goalkeeper Beckham Denu, who was recently installed as the starter. He posted his first shutout. Baylor Denu was also moved to the back to help out on defense and preserve the one-goal lead.
“I’m very excited for the kids who have had an up and down year with players out for injury and health reasons, but have always worked as hard as possible,” Coach Denu said.
The Knights will travel to No. 5 seed and eighth-ranked Waunakee on Saturday for a regional final showdown.