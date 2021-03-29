BELOIT—Brad Denu is having to deal with some issues that he hasn’t experienced much while coaching Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team.
Generally blessed with terrific numbers, his teams usually have an abundance of experienced talent.
During this spring’s alternate season, though, the roster size is down and inexperience is much more rampant.
“We should have had nearly our entire team return from last year, but we had a number of seniors decide to graduate early and some others who just didn’t come out,” Denu said. “Our numbers reflect that. We carried 75 boys in the program last year. This season we have 44.”
Due to the lower turnout, the Purple Knights will field only jayvee and varsity teams this season. The varsity opens Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Whitewater on the turf at Sportscore II in Rockford.
Denu said the Knights are very much a work in progress.
“Some of our kids hadn’t really touched a ball in a year,” he said. “We came in with some kids who have that club experience and some who wanted to get out, but were working or taking care of their siblings. You can certainly tell who has played a lot and who hasn’t.
“I’m excited that we have the season we have and we’re going to go out and compete, but we have a long way to go to get where we’ve been in the past.”
Denu said there will also be a few early-season academic casualties as well as a few injuries to contend with in the early season.
“We’ll be missing a handful the first week and for our first three games,” the coach said. “We also have some kids who have tweaked this or that already.”
That includes his own son, Baylor, who has battled a knee injury since mid-January. A sophomore, he started on the varsity a year ago.
Heading into the season, Denu is counting on much of Beloit’s scoring load coming from a pair of seniors, Johnny Leon and Omar Munoz.
“They’re solid players and Omar is as good as there is at finishing,” Denu said. “Right now, though, we’re kind of banged up at the positions that would normally get him the ball in the right positions to score.”
The Knights only have one other senior, defenseman Leonel Amador. The roster includes nine juniors and eight sophomores.
“We thought we’d be stronger because of what we thought we’d have back, but at the same time I’m excited because we are very young,” Denu said. “We have a very exciting group of sophomores who are going to play for us this season and roll right into next fall.”
The irony of this spring is that the postseason designed by the WIAA is one the Knights would normally be drooling over.
“We’re in a bracket where we miss all the Madison schools,” Denu said. “We essentially have to beat Milton and Craig to reach the sectional finals. I think once we get everyone healthy and eligible and back playing, I think it’s a winnable bracket. We’re going to have some tough games leading up to that.”
• NOTES: The Knights play two other road games this week. They play at DeForest at 2 p.m. Thursday and return to Sportscore Friday to face Janesville Craig at 3 p.m.