BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial team already got off to a hot start this season.
Now, they need to do it on the field.
The Purple Knights’ scheduled season opener at Burlington was postponed due to excessive heat Tuesday afternoon.
“The WIAA rule is you can’t play with a 104 heat index,” Beloit coach Brian Denu said. “They made the call when it was 103 and rising. Since then, they had torrential downpours, so it turned out to be a really good call, especially this early in the season when kids are still getting in condition.”
The Purple Knights return a lot of talent from last spring’s team, but that doesn’t include their two top scorers. Johnny Leon and Omar Munoz both graduated, leaving Denu to rely on a cast of solid players but unproven scorers.
“Baylor Denu is our leading returning scorer,” Denu said. “And he’s got the least amount of goals than I’ve ever had from a leading returner. Last year was kind of odd in that Omar and Johnny scored so much and the other kids just picked it up here and there. Baylor is going to have to score a lot. Britton Sala is a kid that has played varsity since he was a freshman, and if he can stay healthy, he can score. He’s been banged up a bit since the summer. My hope is that Eamonn Rougvie can do some scoring for us. He’s a big strong kid and if he can use his body properly he can be a real weapon for us.”
The roster is littered with upperclassmen, usually a good sign for any team.
“In an ideal world, you wouldn’t have to rely on underclassmen to play really key roles,” Denu said. “And that’s where we are this year. We’ve really only got a couple of kids that will just be listed on the varsity roster. Everyone else will be a junior or senior, and that’s nice to have. Our conference has so many players that are so much stronger than our kids, but we’ve had a number of guys that put a lot of work in the weight room. My hope is that after the season we could have even more doing that.”
One freshman that will certainly get significant time is Diego Gama.
“He’s a super fast kid that played club this year in Rockford,” Denu said. “So he’s used to competing at a higher level. I’d be shocked if he didn’t score in double digits. Saul Ramos had three of our four goals in our scrimmages this weekend and he’s a really fast kid that has a nice shot. He’s a junior that in the past has been reluctant to shoot, but now he’s got the green light.”
The Knights do have some question marks at goalie.
“Leo Melendrez was going to be at that spot, but his family moved,” Denu said. “Daniel Althaus was our backup last year, and he and Beckham Denu (a freshman) are battling it out for that spot. They both have their strengths. Daniel is a little more active and gets down low better than Beckham, but Beckham can distribute better and take his own goal kicks, and he punts as good as any goalie I’ve had. At some point, I can see them splitting halves. It’s going to be a steep learning curve for those guys in our conference, but they both have a lot of potential and are eager learners.”
Most of the Knights’ defenders return from last season.
“Rogelio Escalera, McGregor Mayse and Nate Glosmeyer are all back,” Denu said. “And our new addition is Marcos Giles. He’s a really quick player that is going to be really good. We’re trying to attack more from our outside defenders, and that’s something he’s really caught on to. I’m escited to see what he can do.”
The Big Eight is the state’s top soccer conference every year, and this year will be no exception.
“It’s hard to say exactly because we didn’t see the city schools last spring,” Denu said. “But I would have to say Madison West is the favorite. They have a lot of really good club players. Verona is going to be very strong, and Middleton will be solid as well. I think we’ll be in the mix with Craig, Parker, La Follette and Madison East, kind of trying to be up towards the middle of the pack.”
• UP NEXT: The Knights open their season Thursday at Watertown.