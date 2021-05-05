BELOIT — Something we can attribute to COVID-19 that’s actually a benefit?
No kidding. Largely due to the pandemic, instead of hitting the road, Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team can count on some playoff home cooking.
“The WIAA was struggling to find a school to host our sectional finals,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “They actually reached out to us to see if we would be willing to host the sectional. I think a lot of it has to do with the layout. We have a lot of room for fans. Since we’re hosting the sectionals, it seemed natural we’d host the regionals as well.”
Originally, the Purple Knights were scheduled to host the winner of the Beaver Dam-Janesville Parker game in a regional final Thursday at Jacobson Field. After Denu spent “about 10 hours scouting Beaver Dam games online” that team had to forfeit due to COVID complications.
That means Beloit will host Parker at 7 p.m. at Jacobson Field. The Knights will be heavy favorites after thrashing the Vikings 10-0 recently.
“We’re not taking anything for granted, but if we win that game we’ll move on to the sectional final on Saturday at home,” Denu said. “I’m hopeful we can get out there, work out some kinks and move on. Playoff soccer is a lot different than regular-season soccer.”
Beloit had a 6-0 lead by halftime against the Vikings in their earlier meeting and held them without a shot on goal. Leading scorers Omar Munoz had five goals and Johnny Leon a pair in that rout and a trio of Knights — Rogelio Escalera, Hector Velasquez and Pablo Guzman — tallied their first-ever varsity goals.
“Parker plays a different defense with a really high line trying to draw people offsides,” Denu said. “If you’re not disciplined and patient it can take a little while to break through. We have already seen it once so we know what to expect.”
The Knights head to the postseason as healthy as they’ve been all season. The only player still sidelined is sophomore Rosario Escalera and he expects to return soon. The Knights will have sophomore Britton Sala on the field Thursday.
“He has started since his first game here,” Denu said. “He has been out about 2-3 weeks now and he has practiced very well the past few days. We will try to ease him back in.”
Should Beloit survive to Saturday, it will face the winner of Thursday’s Craig-Milton game in a sectional semifinal.
“Our last game against Craig was very competitive,” Denu said. “They have a very good goaltender. You have to put up some good shots to get past him. Craig-Milton will be a good game. They played earlier in the season and Craig won, 1-0. I think Craig should win, but if Milton did I wouldn’t be shocked.”
A key for the Knights will be the health of goalie Leonzo Melendrez. He has been steady, but also prone to injuries.
“I think there’s been a stretch of four or five games where he’s had to come out because he gets kicked or pulls something,” Denu said. “We’d like to see him get through an entire game without having to take him out. He’s definitely our No. 1 and we need him in there.”
In the Knights’ regular-season finale they led Racine Case 4-0, but after Melendrez went out they allowed four goals to finish in a 4-4 tie.