DEFOREST, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial soccer team nearly rallied from a 3-0 deficit before coming up short, falling 4-3 to host DeForest Thursday afternoon.
Omar Munoz scored Beloit’s first goal in the 63rd minute, and less than four minutes later, Munoz passed to Johnny Leon who found the back of the net to make the score 3-2.
DeForest scored a back-breaking goal in the 83rd minute, though Beloit responded with another Leon goal just over a minute later to provide the final margin.
Beloit coach Brian Denu was able to take away some positives from the defeat.
“We have a lot of young guys who are figuring out their roles on the team,” Denu said. “We’re going to have some bumps in the road but I believe we have the pieces to put it all together and be a solid team down the line. Overall, we played a really solid second half after and really struggling in the first half.”
• UP NEXT: The Knights will be back in action Friday in Rockford at Sportscore when they take on Janesville Craig at 3 p.m.
DeForest 2 2—4
{div dir=”auto”}Beloit 0 3—3{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}11:03 Deforest—Thomas Owen{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}44:59 Deforest—Casey Walton{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}55:00 DeForest—Nick Anderson{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}62:49 Beloit—Omar Munoz {/div}
{div dir=”auto”}66:42 Beloit—Johnny Leon (Omar Munoz){/div}
{div dir=”auto”}82:34 DeForest—Casey Walton{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}83:45 Beloit—Johnny Leon{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Shots—DeForest 16, Beloit 13{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Corner Kicks—Deforest 9, Beloit 5{/div}
{div dir=”auto”}Saves—Deforest 5 (Phillip McCloskey), Beloit 6 (Leo Melendrez){/div}