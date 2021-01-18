DELAFIELD, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys hockey team, playing as a high school club team with the Beloit Youth Hockey Association, defeated Waukesha, 2-1, Saturday at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena.
The Purple Knights got goals from sophomores Connor Evans and Gavin Jensen and a big game from senior goalie Aidan Wright to ruin Waukesha’s senior night.
Picking up assists for Beloit were Cy Potter, Tyler Katalin and Nathan Fiebig. Jensen’s goal in the third period broke a 1-1 tie. Wright finished with 48 saves.