BELOIT—What was a stingy defensive battle for nearly three periods of hockey suddenly became a shootout with three goals scored in the final 2 minutes and 34 seconds Saturday morning.
Unfortunately for first-year head coach James Hoey and his Beloit Memorial Purple Knights, just one of those goals was theirs as they fell to visiting Monroe, 4-2, in the Thanksgiving Shootout consolation game.
Kenosha defeated Milton 8-5 in the finals on Saturday.
Beloit (0-3), routed by Milton 7-1 on Friday, bounced back with its best period so far as it took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Sam Rowald on an assist from fellow sophomore Luke Staack.
“We just came out flat on Friday,” Hoey said. “We weren’t moving our feet and we weren’t going into the corners for pucks. We weren’t playing physical. (Saturday) we came out and really worked hard. We went after loose pucks. A problem for us is that as soon as we get the puck on our stick we want to get rid of it. In that period we looked around to make a play. We told them that’s how we need to play all the time.”
The visiting Cheesemakers grabbed the momentum in the second period, however. They only outshot Beloit 14-12, but scored twice. Wyatt Janecke tied it with 13:50 left in the period with a shorthanded goal and with just 2:51 left, Christen Carpenter deposited the puck into the corner of the net, beating Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan.
Even worse, sophomore defenseman Payton Whalen suffered a wrist injury midway through the second period and didn’t return.
“Payton was really playing well,” Hoey said. “He made a play and he came into the boards and caught his wrist. He’s a smart player and we really missed him when Monroe started to pick up its intensity in the second period.”
The Knights had a chance midway through the third period when sophomore forward Nathan Anastasi enjoyed a rare breakout. But Monroe goalie Kyle Theorin was up to the challenge with one of his 40 saves. Flanagan finished with 45.
Still only down 2-1, Hoey called a timeout with 3:28 left, but didn’t get the results he was looking for. After Flanagan’s diving save, Blaze Janecke knocked in the rebound with 2:34 left. Teammate Patrick Alt took advantage of an empty net to make it 4-1 with 1:39 left.
“We took a chance with a faceoff in their end down two goals already,” Hoey said. “We hadn’t had a lot of opportunities so we chose to pull our goalie. We were hoping to get it back to a one-goal game, but instead they scored.”
The Knights did get one more goal, from Cole Rowald on assists by Max Allen and Nathan Williams, with 1:17 left. But that was the end of the scoring.
“It was frustrating because we were right there, but we couldn’t put it together in the third period,” Hoey said. “It was particularly frustrating because we had a 5-on-3 advantage and I’m not even sure we got a shot off. We certainly have things to work on. Our young guys are going to have to step up. They’re going to get a ton of ice time.”
• MOMENT OF SILENCE: Prior to the game a moment of silence was observed to honor the memory of Tyler Harrington, a 2020 graduate who passed away as the result of a traffic accident in Florida on Thursday night.
“He was on the team the last time we were an official high school team and several of the players on this team played with him,” Hoey said. “He was a great kid.”
A jersey bearing his number 7 hung in the Knights players box.
• CLUB IMPACT: The Knights played as a club team last season due to COVID-19 and Hoey believes the pandemic is still hurting his team. Two potential Knights—Gavin Jensen and Connor Evans—are playing in the Madison Admirals club program this season rather than take the risk of having their seasons shut down by COVID again.
“We can’t do anything about that,” Hoey said. “You play with who you have. I would love to have those guys and I think if we’d had a normal season last year they would still be here. Who knows? They’re both juniors so maybe they’ll come back next year.”
• SATURDAY’S BOX: MONROE 4, BELOIT 2
Monroe………….0 2 2—4
Beloit Memorial...1 0 1—2
FIRST PERIOD: BM, S. Rowald (Staack), 1:28.
SECOND PERIOD: M, W. Janecke (unassisted), 3:10 (sh); M, Carpenter (Anderson, Bodensein), 14:09.
THIRD PERIOD: B. Janecke (Anderson, Brandt), 14:26; B, Alt (unassisted), 15:22; BM, C. Rowald (Allen, Williams), 15:43.
Saves: Monroe (Theorin) 16-12-12-12—40, Beloit (Flanagan) 18-12-15—45. Penalties: Monroe 5-10, Beloit 5-10.