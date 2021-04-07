MIDDLETON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial cross country runners competed in their second meet of the season Wednesday afternoon in Middleton.
The girls team was led by sophomore Jeanett Gutierrez, who placed 19th in the five-team meet with a time of 24:14.
Middleton freshman Meredith Pansegrau won the race with a time of 20:26, 13 seconds faster than teammate Elizabeth Schwartz.
On the boys side, junior Evan James recorded an eighth-place finish with a time of 18:42. Monona Grove senior Eli Traeder won the race with a time of 16:37.