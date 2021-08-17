BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial athletic department is restructuring, from the bottom up.
In an effort to further streamline and strengthen the relationship between the district’s intermediate schools and the high school, Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard said the 2021-2022 school year will feature a new approach.
“Our intermediate schools are going to compete in a Beloit City Conference, which just has our four intermediate schools (Cunningham, McNeil, Fruzen and Aldrich),” Beard said. “We’re going to be offering different sports and also trying to expand activities down to the fourth grade level. There are also going to be some opportunities to compete beyond the district that we think are going to be really beneficial.”
Beard said the change should be beneficial for a number of reasons.
“This allows us to arrange our scheduled to match up exactly with the high school and really build a feeder system into our programs,” Beard said. “In the fall, we’ll have cross country, boys swimming, girls volleyball and golf, along with our youth football. In the early winter season, we will offer boys basketball, and swimming, then in the mid-winter we’ll have wrestling, and the late winter will have girls basketball. That’s going to make sure that each team has enough gym time and space to compete.”
Beard also pointed out that the close proximity of all games mean that athletes won’t have to leave school early and that any transportation issues will be significantly reduced.
Intramural activities will also be introduced to students beginning in fourth grade.
“Those kids can participate on an intramural level in a variety of sports, and once they get to seventh grade, they’ll have an opportunity to participate in a more competitive environment,” Beard said. “At the lower levels for all sports, we’ll be more focused on skill development.”
The basketball programs will feature a regular, six-week season, then have an additional opportunity for select players to compete in the Badger Developmental League, a competitive league based out of Madison in which the Beloit offering would feature one select seventh grade and one select eighth grade team for both boys and girls.
Beard said the school will shoot for offering additional opportunities in sports like softball and baseball beginning next year.
The Beloit Youth Football program continues after taking 2020 off due to COVID.
“They will start practicing next week,” Beard said. “We’d like to have one team each for sixth, seventh and eighth grade, with a cap of 30 players per team. We will again play in the Dane County League.”
Beard said the long-term hopes of the new system are to make the high school programs more competitive in the rugged Big Eight Conference.
“We’re trying to build a true feeder program,” Beard said. “We are looking at this from every angle to where we can give students the opportunity to participate and explore different sports. By the time they get into ninth grade, they should have been a part of a competitive program in their sports for at least two years.”