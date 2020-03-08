MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys basketball season came to an end with a resounding thud Friday night as the Purple Knights were blown out by Madison East 85-42 in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
The Knights trailed 39-24 at halftime before being blown away by a 46-18 margin in the second half.
Jaden Bell and Azeez Ganiyu each scored eight points to lead the Knights, as did Daonne Hanna.
Madison East went on to defeat Kettle Moraine Saturday night to capture the regional title.
Friday’s boxscore
MADISON EAST 85, BELOIT MEMORIAL 42
Beloit Memorial 24 18—42
Madison East 39 46—85
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Donaldson 1 0-0 3, Hanna 4 0-0 8, Fall 1 0-0 2, Harris 1 0-2 2, Jade-Bell 3 0-0 8, Garrett 2 1-3 5, Chandler 2 0-0 6, Ganiyu 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 1-5 42.
MADISON EAST—Jones 3 1-2 8, Washington 6 5-8 19, McKinley 2 0-0 5, Jackson 1 0-0 2, McINtosh 7 0-0 17, Baumann 1 0-0 3, Boyton 7 2-5 16, Devitt 1 0-0 2, Justice 2 0-0 6, Tupa 0 1-2 1, Malterer 1 0-0 3, Hussin 0 2-2 2, Alidu-Ball 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 12-21 85.
3-point goals:: BM 5 (Jade-Bell 2, Chandler 2, Donaldson 1); ME 11 (McIntosh 3, Washington 2, Justice 2, Jones 1, McKinley 1, Baumann 1, Malterer 1). Total fouls: BM 17; ME 12.
