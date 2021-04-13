BELOIT—Don’t bother reminding Brad Dement his football team has three lopsided losses to show for its efforts this spring.
The first-year Beloit Memorial head coach would much rather stress the progress he sees.
Take last week’s 43-6 loss at Verona, for instance. True, the Purple Knights did allow 28 points in the first quarter and weren’t really in the game after that.
They did, however, run the ball better than they have all season, with Jake Raisbeck carrying it 18 times for 116 yards and Jordan Powell adding another 99 on just seven tries, including a 43-yard touchdown scamper.
“We moved Jordan from wide receiver to halfback and he had a heck of a game,” Dement said. “I’m excited that we have a little more continuity there. Raisbeck has been solid at fullback.”
See, a silver lining. When you’re rebuilding a program basically from scratch, in an alternative spring season due to a pandemic and playing three of the Big Eight Conference’s heavyweights twice each, well, you look for some skirmishes you can chalk up as wins even if the overall battle is lost
“We set small goals that we’re trying to accomplish,” Dement said. “We focus on that in practice and then we look for progress in those certain areas in the games. When you can win those smaller victories you can compete longer in games and eventually get to some actual wins. It has to start somewhere.”
Friday night, the Knights are at Jacobson Field for the first time this season, squaring off against a Middleton team they lost to 38-0 in their season opener on March 26.
The Cardinals, with 20 letterwinners returning from a 2019 playoff team, took it to Beloit early in that first game.
“They ran the opening kickoff back for a score,” Dement said. “Then we fumbled on our first play to set up another score and finally we punted and they returned that for a touchdown.”
Less than three minutes into the game, Beloit trailed 22-0. Heading into the rematch, Dement obviously hopes for improved work from his coverage teams. Raisbeck has handled the team’s punting with Griffin Oberneder fighting an ankle issue and Shaquille Roman does the placekicking.
“The special teams mistakes and turnover really put us in a hole,” the coach said. “We didn’t do ourselves any favors. We have a lot of younger guys on those special teams because we’re trying to give our older players going both ways a break. I think they’re being more aware of what they need to do. They need to be in the right position and attacking.”
They’ll need to find a way to stop Elijah Gray, who took the opening kickoff back 94 yards the last time. Two plays after Beloit lost its first fumble, Gray scored again on an 18-yard run. Josh Stormer returned a punt 62 yards for the third TD.
Beloit managed just 63 total yards of offense in that game, including minus-7 rushing yards and five first downs.
“We did play pretty well on defense in that game and we’ll also have a couple of guys back this week who’ve been for various reasons,” Dement said. “That should help. I’m excited about these last three home games. The kids are continuing to battle and I love that about them. This is a daunting task, but they’re up to it.”