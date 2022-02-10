BELOIT – Kristen Miller certainly isn’t the first parent of a Hononegah High School-bound hockey player to wonder why there’s no high school team in her son’s future.
Miller, who has a son playing for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association Bantam A Junior Knights, found other parents with skaters in the BYHA are thinking the same thing.
She took it a step further, recently putting a petition on Facebook to gauge interest in a potential co-op for boys hockey between Hononegah and Beloit Memorial. That petition currently has 535 signatures.
“This just seems like something that should be available to Hononegah kids,” Miller said. “If kids want to play club hockey that’s fine, but I’d love to see them have the option of enjoying the high school hockey experience. Many of these kids play in the (Beloit Youth Hockey Association) for years with Beloit kids. It would be great if they could continue playing together in high school.”
Talk of this sort of alliance isn’t new. Former Hononegah Athletic Director Jay Lauscher, now retired and living in Tampa, Florida, says about eight years ago parents came to him seeking the same sort of co-op arrangement.
“We were actively involved with the Rockford Icemen co-op at that time and that’s the main reason (a Beloit co-op) never got off the ground,” Lauscher said in a telephone interview. “A co-op with Beloit needed to be approved by both school boards and while I thought Beloit would approve I didn’t see our board doing it because of the threat of losing the relationship with the Icemen. That was the main stumbling block.”
That Icemen coalition no longer exists, although Hononegah players can still sign up individually to play for 16U or 18U teams in the Rockford Ice Club.
Beloit Memorial head coach James Hoey, a strong proponent of a BMHS-Hononegah co-op, said the obstacles of the past no longer exist.
“After speaking with parents and coaches in the BYHA who were interested in a co-op we had a sit down with the Hononegah AD (Steve Cofoid) last spring and I thought it was a real positive meeting,” Hoey said. “I thought we addressed a lot of his concerns. I felt like there was a real opportunity to do it, but it sort of fizzled. The Icemen are not longer an obstacle. As far as the cost (of the co-op) it goes to the affiliated schools and some pay it and others pass it on to the parents.
“I felt like there was a real opportunity to do it, but it sort of fizzled. It’s too bad because if we do this I think it would really give kids a great opportunity.”
It would obviously strengthen a Beloit high school program which has struggled to find adequate numbers in recent years. The result is pushing younger players into varsity action who would be better served playing some jayvee hockey first.
“We have to be one of the few high school programs which does not enjoy the benefit of the entire youth hockey organization,” Hoey said. “These kids grow up playing on teams in the BYHA and then nearly half the kids don’t have the opportunity to play high school hockey.”.
There are plenty of precedents of Illinois skaters playing for Wisconsin high school teams. Beloit Memorial’s girls hockey co-op, the Rock County Fury, have had players from Lena-Winslow, Freeport and Orangeville.
Currently, Hononegah kids who’ve come up through the BYHA have the option of playing for the BYHA’s Jayvee or Varsity Raptors. But current Raptor Cade Bastian, a Hononegah senior, said many would have elected to play high school hockey given the opportunity.
“I definitely would have gone and played hockey with Beloit Memorial,” Bastian said. “My brother played hockey for the Raptors when there was talk about a co-op, but it never went through because of the Icemen. We have a couple ‘super seniors’ and five other guys on the Raptors from Hononegah and we’ve talked about wanting to play for Beloit Memorial and getting a lot of friends to come out to games.”
It’s too late for Bastian and his buddies, but Miller hopes it isn’t for future Hononegah players. She at least hopes her petition will further the discussion. She knows she needs a unified front from Hononegah parents for it to have a chance of success.
Any Hononegah parent interested in becoming part of that movement can reach out to me at jfranz@beloitdailynews.com with contact information that will be shared with Miller.