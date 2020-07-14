BELOIT—The School District of Beloit has hired Sheridan Michels as its new head girls tennis coach at Beloit Memorial.
Michels has been with the district for five years and is a physical education teacher at BMHS.
“I am really excited about coaching girls tennis and helping the team improve their skill level and game,” Michels said in a press release. “We have a great team of girls and I am looking forward to seeing some of my former Aldrich students on the team.”
The District also announced the hiring of Shane Bautch as head boys basketball coach (See related story).
BMHS Athletic Director Joel Beard welcomed both new coaches.
“Both individuals are top-notch teachers, coaches and people,” Beard stated in a press release. “They will bring a lot of excitement, team building and skill development to our athletes and our athletic program at the high school.”