BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls golf team competed in its only home meet Wednesday at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, and they had to dodge snow flurries in order to do it.
The Knights were led by freshman Sarah Ramsden, who shot an 88. Olivia Cronin finished with a 107, while Megan Scott shot a 115.
Ramsden finished the dual meet against Verona as the medalist.
“Sarah is a really dedicated golfer,” Beloit Memorial coach Todd Clarey said. “Golf is her only sport, and she’s been begging me to let her play since she was in eighth grade. She’s going to have a really nice career at Beloit Memorial.”
• RVC GOLF: The Beloit Turner golf team continued its strong season with a second-place finish in the final Rock Valley Conference dual meet of the season.
The Trojans (218) finished behind Jefferson (184) in the meet, which was held at Towne and Country Golf Course in Edgerton.
Turner again had a balanced effort. Kendall Peterson shot a 52, Hannah Tyese was right behind her with a 53, while Rebecca Schildgen (55) and Grace Olmstead (58) were also in the 50’s.
Clinton was led by Taylor Peterson’s 46, while Trista Gunnink shot a 54.
• PREP BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 9, CRYSTAL LAKE CENTRAL 2: The Indians moved to 2-0 on the season with an easy win at Crystal Lake Central Wednesday.
Crystal Lake Central opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the first inning. Hononegah broke through for a run in the fourth, then scored three runs to take the lead for good in the fifth.
The Indians added five runs in the seventh to account for the final score.
Noah Goddard, Gabe Roessler and Ethan Benjamin each had two hits. Scott Porter picked up the victory for Hononegah.
Hononegah will be back in action Friday when they host McHenry.