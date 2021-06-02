BIG BEND, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys golf team continued its stellar play to the postseason as they finished third at the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament, held at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
The top four teams advance to the sectional meet, which will be held Tuesday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
Griffin Oberneder again paced the Knights, shooting a 74 to place second overall, just one stroke behind Janesville Craig freshman Wyatt Marshall, who shot a 73.
Kai Wong tied for seventh with an 83, and Conner Churchill also placed in the top 20, logging an 88, good for 17th place.
Alex Hoey shot a 95 (24th place), while Liam Flanagan shot a 98.
Milton won the overall team title with a 326, six strokes better then Mukwonago. Fort Atkinson will join the top three teams in Janesville Tuesday.
• TRACK AND FIELD: MIDDLETON MEET: Middleton hosted a multi-team meet including Beloit Memorial, Clinton and Madison La Follette on Tuesday.
Javier Thomas highlighted the action for the Beloit Memorial boys, winning the 300 hurdles in 42.21 seconds, a new PR and the first time he has run the event in over two years. Thomas also was second in the triple jump (38-9).
The Knights also received a first from the 4x100-meter relay team of DJ Nora, Cavari Kramer, Saul Ramos and Branden Dao (47.18). The 4x200 team of Thomas, Kramer, McGregor Mayse and Ramos was second (53.41).
Evan James was second in the 400 (53.41) and Nora was fourth in the 100 (12.07).
Clinton’s boys were led by Caleb Bauer, who won the shot put (42-10) and the discus (137-4). Teammate Owen Douglas was second in the shot put (40-5).
The Cougars got thirds from the 4x200 relay team of Dorian Phillips, Sullivan, Gordie Radloff and Mason Hesebeck (1:39.71), Hesebeck in the 100 (11.82) and long jump (20-7) and Quinn McCabe in the 1600 (4:49.79).
Sylvia Johansen led Clinton’s girls with first-place finishes in the 100 (12.62) and the 200 (27.7). The 4x200 relay of Hannah Hahn, Kiki Pfeifer, Morgan Peterson and Johansen was second (2:01.85). Pfeifer was third in the 100 hurdles O(19.81), Peterson was third in the 200 (28.43) and Autumn Douglas was fourth in the discus (82-5) and shot put (30-7).
Beloit picked up seconds from its 4x100 relay of Isabella Mar, Azariea Roby, Rebekka De Kok and Kori Burnett (57.45), De Kok in the 400 (1:05.07), Mar in the long jump (14-8.5) and Olivia Cronin in the triple jump (30-0.5). De Kok was third in the high jump (4-10).
• GIRLS SOCCER: Verona 13, Beloit Memorial 0: The Wildcats had three different players record three goals—Kasey Gilboy, Tiana Johnson and Morgan Grignon—as they easily dispatched the Knights in a game on Tuesday.
Beloit (1-6-0) used two goaltenders. Sofia Romero had four saves and Gabrielle Traver had five.
Verona improved to 6-1-0 in Big Eight action.