JANESVILLE —The Beloit Memorial golf team continued its terrific season with a comfortable victory in the annual Tri-City Invitational Friday.
The Purple Knights, who held the lead after a solid first round Thursday at Glen Erin Golf Club, finished the deal at Riverside Golf Course Friday.
Griffin Oberneder complimented his first-day 79 with a 75 in the second round to lead the Knights. Kai Wong shot an 82, Connor Churchill shot an 87 and Alex Hoey and Liam Flanagan each shot 94.
Oberneder ended up with medalist honors, and the Knights’ team total of 663 was 10 strokes better than second-place Craig.
• BASEBALL: TURNER 10, MCFARLAND 4: The Turner baseball team moved to a perfect 9-0 on the season with a victory over McFarland Friday afternoon.
The Trojans were led by Konnor Giddley, who went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out six. He also picked up a hit and scored a pair of runs to help his own cause.
The Trojans were buoyed by a pair of hits from Connor Hughes, like Giddley a sophomore. Hughes hit a pair of doubles and drove in four runs. Joey Smith drove in three while Jackson Burk went 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
• SOFTBALL: BELOIT MEMORIAL 14, MADISON EAST 0 (6 innings): The Purple Knights had no trouble dispatching host Madison East on Saturday, as they defeated the Purgolders in six frames.
Beloit scored in all six innings, highlighted by a six-run sixth. Brynn Swanson was outstancding in the circle, throwing six shutout frames with 10 strikeouts.
Mandi Franks went 3-for-5 with a triple, Swanson added three hits including a double, while Joy Bosco added three knocks as well.
• TURNER, CLINTON SPLIT DH: The Turner Trojans, in their first action in two-plus weeks, split a doubleheader with host Clinton Saturday morning.
The Trojans took game one 9-4 before the Cougars battled back for a 13-9 win in game two, a game that marked Clinton’s first win over Turner in many years.
In game one, the Trojans scored three times in both the fourth and sixth innings to break the game open. Kamdyn Davis had three hits to lead the Trojans.
In game two, Turner (acting as the home team) plated four runs in the bottom of the first, only to see the Cougars tie the game with four of their own in the top of the second. Turner led 8-7 heading into the sixth, but the Cougars scored twice to take the lead, then added four more in the seventh to complete the comeback.
Elli Teubert led the Cougars with four hits, while Jocelyn Jordan and Maddy Covey each had four for Turner. The two teams combined for 28 hits and 11 errors.
• HONONEGAH SWEEPS: Hononegah posted a pair of victories on the road Friday and Saturday.
Briella Sendele went 3-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run and Danielle Franz went 2-for-3 in Friday’s 13-6 victory over Belvidere. Natalie Williams crushed a home run and Sierra Armstrong picked up the victory with four strikeouts in 5 2-3 innings of work.
On Saturday, the Indians traveled to Rockford to flatten Auburn, 18-2. Kendall Johnson led a 17-hit attack with a 4-for-4 day. Sendele hit a pair of home runs. Braxton Brown and Lexi Bach combined to hold Auburn to four hits. Each had four strikeouts in the four-inning game.