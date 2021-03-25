BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial girls volleyball team celebrated senior night in style, as they swept visiting Racine Case Thursday night.
The Purple Knights won the first set 25-20 before cruising to wins of 25-10 and 25-8 to complete the sweep.
Rebekkah De Kok led the Knights with 10 kills, while her and Kylee Arn each had seven digs.
Arn added 11 assists, while Mandi Franks led the team in helpers with 12 in addition to five aces.
Jackie Pabst played a terrific all-around game, finishing with eight kills, six aces and three blocks. It was the third win this week for the Knights, who improved to 3-5 overall.
• BRODHEAD 3, CLINTON 0: The Cardinals had no trouble with the visiting Cougars, winning 25-10, 25-6, 25-12 Thursday night.
Brodhead was led by Abbie Dix’s 11 kills, while Alexis Kammerer had 31 assists, four kills and a pair of aces.
Onni Oliver was terrific from the serving line, finishing with six aces, while Madisyn Kail had seven digs.
• EVANSVILLE 3, TURNER 0: The Blue Devils swept away Turner Thursday, winning 25-12, 25-16, 26-24. Skye McDermott had 10 kills while Adison Etringer had 14 assists.
Turner did not report any stats.
• BIG FOOT 3, JEFFERSON 1: The Chiefs finished strong to take down host Jefferson.
After winning the first set 25-15, the Chiefs dropped game two 25-22. Big Foot rallied to win game three 25-20 and took the win with a 25-16 win.
Lydia Larson finished with 33 assists, while Grace Nisius had 10 kills and three aces.