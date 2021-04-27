BELOIT—Brad Dement hopes he’s head coach when Beloit Memorial’s football program turns the corner and becomes a consistently successful operation again.
If he does that, he will simply be following a philosophy he tries to instill in his players. Finish what you start.
“The main thing I try to teach my players is that each game is a chance to get better, to grow closer as a team and be an example for the kids that follow that we finish what we start,” Dement said.
The Purple Knights conclude their six-game season with a rematch with Verona on Friday at Jacobson Field.
“We want our seniors to leave knowing they helped lay a foundation for future teams,” Dement said. “We want to play this last game for them and give it everything we have. We’d like to build on some of the momentum we created last week (in a 42-22 loss to Sun Prairie).”
The Knights started the season with nine seniors and will finish with nine, although Aiden Cobb eventually decided he wanted to concentrate on hockey and Jordan Smith took his place as a late addition once his volleyball season ended. Another, Tariq Randall, broke his collarbone two weeks ago and was lost for the remainder of the season.
“Tariq is still coming around to practice and helping out,” Dement said. “I appreciate that.”
If there’s one thing this group has, it’s staying power. Not to mention fortitude.
Jacob Raisbeck, coming off a 148-yard, three-touchdown performance against Sun Prairie, heads the list. When he isn’t playing fullback, he’s been a leading tackler on defense.
“He has been doing a phenomenal job on offense and defense giving it 100 percent,” Dement said. “There is no quit in that kid and I love that. Same thing goes for Jaheim Davis. He’s our center on offense and a tackle on defense and he’s going up against guys twice his size for 80-90 plays. He’s a good kid.”
Right down the line, the seniors are doing double duty. Lucas Carpenter plays tight end and linebacker. Jordan Powell is playing wide receiver and safety. Sloan Kilgore plays quarterback and cornerback. Juan Orejel plays tailback and linebacker. Ashton Martinez plays on both lines.
The Knights have also faced a gauntlet of a schedule—home-and-aways against three of the best teams in the Big Eight: Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona.
“Our motivation is to continue to get better,” Dement said. “I’ve seen it and I’ve had multiple people tell me they’ve seen the improvement and that the kids haven’t quit. I tell them no matter what you’re facing in life you’re going to have some obstacles. The cards are going to be stacked against you, but you have to fight through it. This is a perfect example of it. You fight through it. You may not see the reward you want right now, but in the end you will see it. Plus you will build fight that you take on into life. If you quit, you will never know what you might have done.”
Dement, who has worn an interim tag all season, hopes he has done enough to warrant his return in the fall.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to come back here and coach,” he said. “It hurt to watch the struggles the program has had. I think if we can keep the coaching staff together and get support around us from the community, school and administration we can turn this around. It just takes time and consistency.”
Revitalizing youth football in Beloit is key, he said.
“We need to get our youth program growing and focusing on the end goal so we can churn out some football players ready to compete at the varsity level,” he said. “Since I’ve been here as an assistant, it’s been too much of a restart. We shouldn’t be teaching the basics. We should be in a more advanced mode to compete with teams like Verona and Sun Prairie.”
He says preparation for the next season starts Monday.
“I told the players they’ll turn in their equipment and then start lifting Monday (if they’re not on to another sport),” he said. “We don’t have time to waste. We’re also going to be asking them to help recruit more teammates.”
• OBERNEDER SWITCHES SPORTS: Dement expects to have Griffin Oberneder back next fall competing for the No. 1 quarterback position.
An ankle injury has prevented him from continuing to play football this spring and Dement endorses his switching over to golf where he has performed well.
“He can’t run, but that doesn’t prevent him from swinging a golf club,” the coach said. “It was the running and pushing and driving off it in football that kept aggravating it. I’m glad he’s been able to help the golf team.
“It kills him not being out here, but he’ll still be out here supporting his teammates Friday.”