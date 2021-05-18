BELOIT — Brad Dement’s ongoing mission to change the culture of Beloit Memorial football certainly didn’t end when the Purple Knights lost their spring season finale to Verona, 42-20.
Weight training began for the football players not currently involved in baseball or track and field the following Monday.
This Sunday, the team will hold its postseason banquet/picnic, but not before it convenes at the high school and receives a police and fire department escort to Dr. Leeson Park at around 11:30.
Why the celebration after an 0-6 season?
“I know we didn’t win a game, but this isn’t about that,” Dement said. “These kids deserve something positive like this. They experienced a lot of adversity and I think they laid the groundwork for future teams here. Our motto is Build, Believe, United, Integrity and Discipline. They encompassed all of those all season long.”
Dement said he hopes the community appreciates the sacrifices, dedication and toughness of his players, who knew going in that they would face home-and-away series with three of the Big Eight Conference’s heavyweights.
“I really want the community to know that we’re getting things done here,” Dement said. “It’s not the same old Beloit. But we’re going to need a lot of support from the community to complete this turnaround. We need to build our youth football program and our middle school programs.”
Of course it will help if he knows about his own status. Dement expects to learn soon whether the interim tag will be removed from his job description for the fall season.
“That would give us some more clarity,” he said. “I obviously hope I’m returning as head coach. We could then start having some parent meetings and interested player meetings. We need to recruit some more players.”
Dement said he was impressed with the fortitude of his spring 2021 Knights, particularly Shaquille Roman, Jaheim Davis, Jordan Powell, Kendale Thomas, Sebastian De La Torre, Lucas Carpenter, Josh Martinez and Jacob Raisbeck.
Raisbeck had some outstanding games against elite competition. In a normal season in which the Knights would have had the opportunity to face a few also-rans, he would have been a sure-fire 1,000-yard rusher.
“He’s the kind of player you want on your team,” Dement said. “He plays with a chip on his shoulder and he puts it all on the line.”
Now all the Knights have to do is find a lot more like him.