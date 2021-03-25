BELOIT—Heading into Friday night’s opener at Middleton in the WIAA’s spring alternative football season, first-year head coach Brad Dement said his depth chart is still primarily a work in progress.
While COVID-19 and the general apathy of a program stuck on the ground floor for two decades explains a smaller turnout for the team, Dement has also had to deal with academic issues.
“We haven’t even played a game and our constantly moving depth chart is like a Rubik’s Cube trying to figure out the pieces,” Dement said.
As for how many players will be asked to see regular action on both sides of the football, Dement chuckled and says, “A lot. I would say seven and it’s quite possibly everyone in some sense. It’s all hands on deck.”
Dement has seen positive signs, however, that the number of eligible and available bodies will increase soon.
“Coming on a little late with the job and getting things rolling some of these guys didn’t have a lot of guidance for a couple of weeks,” he said. “They got pretty far behind. The staff has really cracked down and we’re trying to motivateand create the habits and the work ethic to get their grades up. We have coaches and teachers out working with kids not trying to enable them, but to guide them and get them on the right track. One of the things I really want to get across to them is what they’re going to need to be successful, in education, in football and in life.
“We have some kids who have already pulled themselves out of a hole in a short amount of time. I know kids who had two or three F’s who are now passing and getting their grades up to C’s and even B’s.”
The Knights were able to get in a scrimmage at Janesville Craig a week ago and Dement was encouraged by the results.
“I thought our starters played well,” the coach said. “The offensive line sustained blocks. I was impressed with how well we stopped the football and how well we moved it at times.”
Junior Griffin Oberneder will start at quarterback as well as safety on defense.
“He’s a smart kid who we’re really going to be counting on,” Dement said.
The same is true for senior running back Jacob Raisbeck.
“He’s a gifted athlete with an edge that I like,” the coach said. “On defense he’ll be a linebacker/defensive back hybrid. He flies all over the field.”
Dement said several other seniors will also play key roles, including Jaheim Davis, Sloan Kilgore and Lucas Carpenter.
“Jaheim Davis is a tough kid who will play center and defensive tackle,” the coach said. “He anchors a really strong line that is doing a good job. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do against Middleton.
Kilgore will help the Knights out at running back and defensive back while Carpenter will play tight end and linebacker.
In addition to the seniors, Dement said he’s some sophomores, like Josh Martinez and Kendall Thomas, are stepping it up on the varsity.
“We have some sophomores who aren’t small,” he said. “They can handle their own.”
The question for the Knights is how they’ll stand up against the traditionally strong Cardinals.
“We know Middleton will be sound with what they do and they will fly to the ball,” Dement said. “They’ll be well-coached and they will bring it.”
The Knights, with Dement and Joe Oberneder collaborating on play-calling, will try to control the football with an effective running game. Another BMHS alum, Andy Brown, will direct a defense that will try to prevent the big play and keep Beloit in the game. The former Beloit College standout was a one-time defensive coordinator at South Beloit High School.
“Depth is going to be an issue,” Dement said. “We can’t two-platoon like other teams can do. We’re going to have to manage that. We are putting guys in several positions and they’re not complaining. They realize that it’s all about the team.
“It’s not a really large group, but it’s a real good group and I love them. They’re solid and they’re buying into what we’re doing. That’s a big bright spot for us.”