BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial football team put up a strong offensive second half performance, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome powerful Sun Prairie Friday night.
The Purple Knights trailed 35-0 at halftime, but scored three times in the second half. Sun Prairie ended up winning 42-22.
Jacob Raisbeck accounted for all three of those scores, scoring on a 54-yard pass from Sloan Kilgore, on a 10-yard touchdown run and 1-yard run. Raisbeck finished the game with 25 carries for 148 yards.
• EDGERTON 41, BIG FOOT 22: The Crimson Tide sprinted to a 34-6 lead at halftime and cruised to the victory over the visiting Chiefs Friday night.
Drew Hanson was efficient through the air for Edgerton, completing 20 of 26 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns.
Konner Knauf caught nine passes for 147 yards.
Basil Demco passed for 157 yards for Big Foot, including nine passes for 86 yards to Eli Greco.
• Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 55, Parkview/Albany 20: Jericko Schwartzlow rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns but it was not enough for the host Vikings in the non-conference loss. Parkview hosts Brodhead/Juda in the season-finale next Friday.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 47, FENNIMORE 7: The Cardinals moved to a perfect 4-0 with an easy win over Fennimore Friday night.
The Cardinals (4-0) will close their season with a game at Parkview Friday night.
• NORTH BOONE 40, DIXON 33: The North Boone Vikings became the unofficial Big Northern champions when they defeated Dixon in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon.
North Boone quarterback Logan Emanuel hit Ryan Ramsdell with a four-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left to give the Vikings the victory and a perfect 4-0 record to end the spring season.
Emanuel had another fantastic outing, throwing for 300 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair to James Linn.
• HONONEGAH 52, FREEPORT 7: The Indians had no trouble in their season finale, dispatching host Freeport easily Friday night.
Hononegah (3-2) set the tone on the opening possession, when Dylan Collins raced for long run up the sidelines, then punched it in for a touchdown to make it 7-0.
Collins would later add another touchdown, while Indians quarterback Isaac Whisenand hit Braden Sayles for 34-yard touchdown pass as well.
Bryce Goodwine booted a 40-yard field goal and added a 23-yard TD run. Dylan Sayles had a his second pick-six interception return, too, this one covering 37 yards.
Whisenand finished 11-of-14 passing for 157 yards and two TDs. The Hononegah defense held Freeport (3-3) to 81 yards rushing on 21 carries and 4-for-18 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions.
• RIVER RIDGE 60, SOUTH BELOIT 6: The SoBos were no match for what might be the best eight-man football team in Illinois, undefeated River Ridge.
No further details on the game were available.
BENTON/SCALES MOUND/SHULLSBURG 55, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 20
Parkview/Albany;0;6;14;0—20
Benton/Scales Mound;22;26;7;0—55
Statistics: First downs—P 8, BM 13. Rushing yards—P 190, BM 203. Yards passing—P 11, BM 20. Passes—P 4-1-2, BM 2-1-1. Fumbles—P 4-4, BM 1-1. Penalties—P 3-40, BM 2-15
EDGERTON 41, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 22
Walworth Big Foot0688—22
Edgerton142070—41
E: Simmons 2 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 4:31
E: E. Krause 10 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 0:07
WBF: Hertel 7 run (two-point failed), 6:48
E: E. Krause 8 run (Diaz kick), 2:00
E: Kisting 5 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 1:45
E: Allison 15 pass from Hanson (kick failed), 0:32
WBF: Gerdes 25 pass from Greco (Greco pass from Demco), 4:49
E: Knauf 29 pass from Hanson (Diaz kick), 0:35
WBF: Wilson 44 pass from Demco (Schmitz pass from Demco), 5:39
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs—WBF 17, E 20. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—WBF 41-101, E 28-61. Passing yards—WBF 182, E 244. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—WBF 14-29-3, E 20-26-1. Penalties-yards—WBF 11-100, E 5-35. Fumbles-lost—WBF 0-0, E 1-1.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—WBF: Hertel 15-97; E: Krause 16-65. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—WBF: Demco 28-13-3-157; E: Hanson 26-20-1-244. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—WBF: Greco 9-86; E: Knauf 9-147.
SUN PRAIRIE 42, BELOIT MEMORIAL 22
Sun Prairie201570—42
Beloit Memorial00166—22
SP: Gothard 26 pass from Stevns (kick failed)
SP: VandeWalle 8 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick)
SP: Houtakker 1 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick)
SP: Ostrenga 41 pass from Kaminski (Konopacki kick)
SP: Curry 23 run (Stevens run)
BM: Raisbeck 54 pass from Kilgore (run good)
BM: Raisbeck 10 run (run good)
SP: Jenkins 29 pass from Stevens (Konopacki kick)
BM: Powell 1 run (run failed)
TEAM STATISTICS: First downs—SP 17, BM 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.)—SP 25-134, BM 40-144. Passing yards—SP 225, BM 83. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.)—SP 16-28-1, BM 5-9-1. Penalties-yards—SP 5-24, BM 4-45. Fumbles-lost—SP 0-0, BM 2-2.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing (Att.-Yds)—SP: Curry 5-52, Stoner 4-43; BM: Raisbeck 25-148. Passing (Att.-Comp.-Int.-Yds)—SP: Stevens 13-9-0-129; BM: Kilgore 9-5-1-83. Receiving (Att.-Yds)—SP Ostrenga 4-62; McMillan 4-36; BM: Raisbeck 3-56; Powell 2-27.