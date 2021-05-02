BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial football team concluded a winless season with a 42-20 loss at the hands of Verona Friday night at Jacobson Field.
Those are the facts. But what doesn’t show up in simple black and white is the spirit with which the Purple Knights displayed throughout the course of the finale.
Beloit’s time in the football doldrums has been well-documented. Beloit hasn’t made an appearance in the WIAA postseason since 1999.
The rebuilding job attempted by Brad Dement won’t be easy. It will require his charges to make a second home in the weight room, just like much of their Big Eight brethren does.
Despite the 0-6 record the history books will show, progress was made in the odd spring of 2021.
“Never once did this team stop supporting each other,” Beloit Memorial senior running back Jake Raisbeck said. “We stuck together, even when we were frustrated, even when we were getting blown out, even when we weren’t scoring any points. I can’t say how proud of these guys I am.”
The Knights headed to the locker room on a serious high. Back-slapping, whooping and hollering were all seen in fine form, and for good reason.
After trailing the Wildcats 21-0, the Knights were on a roll. Raisbeck had just bulled his way for five yards as time expired in the half. When the two-point conversion was successful, the lead that looked insurmountable was now in clear focus at just 21-14.
“Oh man, that feeling going into the locker room, it was just incredible,” Raisbeck said. “The coaches had us all fired up, we were hyping each other up, it was amazing in there. And we came out and it didn’t go the way we wanted, but we gave great effort, and that’s all you can ask.”
Dement said the end of the first half was hopefully a glimpse into the program’s future.
“That’s what we’re trying to build,” Dement said. “Our motto is to build 360. It’s not just about football, it’s about everything. They are fighting for each other, and that’s real. This team laid the foundation for this program to turn around. It’s been dormant for way too long. And they are buying in, and they can see the progress.”
It might have been Raisbeck’s final game in a Beloit uniform, but he went out with a bang. He rushed 30 times for 174 yards and found the end zone twice.
“The guy is a perfect example of what can be done here,” Dement said. “He’s got that fire inside his belly that can’t be taught. But what he did do, over the last four years, was work extremely hard in the weight room. He came in just a skinny kid as a freshman, and now he can run with that type of power because he worked so hard. These kids see that, and they can follow that.”
There are no easy fixes, but Dement, if given the opportunity, is ready to put in the time.
“We know this is going to take time, and that it’s going to be hard,” Dement said. “But we are lifting weights, starting Monday. There are no off days now. We’ll be practicing again in three months, and these three months are going to be extremely important.”