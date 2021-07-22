BELOIT—Longtime Beloit Memorial swimming coach Dick Vogel saved his mission statement until the very end Thursday evening.
Vogel, who has coached the sport at Beloit Memorial since the fall of 1984, was at the tail end of his 20-minute speech at the newly minted Dick Vogel Natatorium when he summed up his career mission statement:
“Our mission is to develop productive, awesome adults using swimming,” Vogel said. “Thank you. Beloit proud.”
An extended standing ovation followed Vogel’s remarks from the sizable throng gathered to honor his career.
While his long tenure as swimming coach highlights his resume, it’s far from the most significant. Vogel started swimming lessons for youngsters in 1997. He started the middle school program in 2000, and started a lifeguard program in 2004.
None of these fall under the typical heading of high school girls swimming coach.
Then again, Vogel isn’t your typical guy.
Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard was asked if he would take an entire coaching staff of Dick Vogels to work with.
“He challenges me, in a good way,” Beard said. “He’s always got me thinking. He’s got a lot of ideas, and the more you talk to him, the more you realize he makes a lot of sense. A staff of Vogel’s, we would have a lot of continuity and a lot of passion, and that would be a great thing.”
Vogel’s latest and possibly greatest protege is Faith Sill, who just completed her senior year and is headed to Division I Northern Michigan University to continue her swimming career.
Sill said the decision to name the Natatorium, which opened in 2013, was well deserved.
“Vogel has inspired a lot of people, including myself,” Sill said. “Everyone here loves him so much and there were so many more that couldn’t make it. This is what he deserves. He has put in so much work into the program, and he has so much pride for Beloit. This has been a long time coming for him.”
Vogel pointed to the team’s excellent academic record as a source of pride. The girls team won the National Academic Title in 2015 and produces at a top level every season.
His squad competes in the rugged Big Eight Conference, by far the best swimming conference in Wisconsin. But that doesn’t mean his teams are a pushover.
“Other teams in this conference know that if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game, you’re going to be in for a war,” Vogel said. “We pride ourselves in competing to the best of our ability.”
Vogel’s presence is known to anyone that watches a meet.
“I had a Madison Memorial swim coach come up to me and tell me that he noticed that it didn’t matter if it was my top swimmer on varsity or slowest one on JV, you’re running up and down that floor,” Vogel said. “I always want my kids to know that I’m there, that there’s somebody there for them during that race.
“Every swimming coach in this building can tell you that there is no sport tougher than this. Try to do your sport with your head in a bucket of water. This is the only sport where the coach tells you to stop breathing.”
Vogel, who retired from teaching but continues to coach, is confident in the future of the program.
“I feel great about the future here because, with the exception of Andre De Kok and myself, every coach we have is a former swimmer here,” Vogel said. “They understand how important it is to build you program through all the grades. We hold the kids accountable, and we hold them to high standards. We’ve built a culture here and I know when I’m gone that will remain.”