BELOIT — Back in 2017, Drew Freitag and Brett Kiger were teammates on a Beloit Memorial High School baseball team that pulled off a tremendous sectional performance, upsetting both Janesville Craig and Verona to qualify for the WIAA State Tournament.
Freitag was one of the top senior hitters and a valuable pitcher on that 18-11 squad. Kiger, after hitting over .600 on the jayvee team as a sophomore, was promoted to the varsity to serve mainly as a late-inning pinch-hitter.
They’re teammates again with the red-hot Beloit College Buccaneers and while senior Freitag’s role is much the same, sophomore Kiger has been a consistent slugger on a record-breaking, nationally-ranked offense.
“That high school team we were on was really solid, but if my current team played them, we’d drop 20 up on them,” Kiger said with a chuckle.
They’ve already done that against college foes. In fact, the 17-3 Bucs are averaging over 12 runs per game. They have smacked 29 home runs and lead NCAA Division III with a .632 slugging percentage. Their on-base percentage is .475.
The hometown products, Freitag and Kiger, are doing their part. Kiger is hitting .426 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. His slugging percentage is .852. Freitag is hitting .328 with 15 runs scored and 10 RBI.
“It’s been crazy,” Kiger said. “There really isn't a weak spot in the batting order. Our team average is .366. That’s unbelievable. We just ride on each other’s energy.”
Freitag agrees.
“Hitting is very contagious,” he said. “You see the 1-4 hitters getting hits and it just builds confidence throughout the whole lineup. There really is no dropoff in our order. That helps a lot. If someone has a rough day, there’s always someone picking them up.”
Hitting a round ball with a bat has never been easy. It’s never quite been the science it is today, either. To take advantage of all the analytics available, the Bucs purchased state-of-the-art equipment that measures a player’s swing and determines his best launch angle to achieve line drives and home runs.
“The equipment is so complicated we needed all us coaches to operate it,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “It’s all physics and I was a creative writing major.”
“Last year after our season got canceled and then in the off-season this year we used the Rapsodo machine,” Freitag said. “It measures how the ball leaves your bat and the angle of the ball on exit. We get a lot of good feedback from that. It gives guys a sense of what pitch they can hit well and what position your body and your bat need to be to hit a ball into the gaps. It’s really been beneficial for us.”
Kiger was receptive to the innovations.
“Everybody has their strengths,” he said. “Some guys are more power hitters and some are more high average hitters. The guys who hit for higher averages are looking at a different launch angle than the guys who have a much better chance to hit home runs. As you practice, it becomes muscle memory. When you are at the plate you’re not thinking about that. The muscle memory takes over.”
Freitag began studying his swing when he went to local hitting instructor Joe Bennie his freshman year with the Bucs.
“I think the change over the past five years or so is to try to get behind the ball and hit it in the air,” he said. “Most of the time if you hit it on the ground there are fielders there and they can make plays on it. I didn’t do a lot of rearranging of my swing. For me it was more of a mind-set of getting behind the ball. I’ve always tried to hit line drives. Home runs are just line drives you hit a little bit higher.”
Kiger has hit some tape-measure blasts this season, including one that sailed to the adjacent softball diamond.
“Brett is a big, strong kid who has benefited from a lot of power-lifting,” Freitag said. “Everything has come together for him. It’s great to see.”
Generally the team’s designated hitter, Kiger said he doesn’t have the option of having a poor day at the plate and making up for it with some stellar defense.
“I’m just hitting,” he said. “That’s my job. But I do get to sit on the bench and really concentrate on my approach at the plate and what I need to do or need to do better. With me, it’s so much easier if I have a good first at-bat. I’m so much more comfortable.”
He’s been comfortable a lot.
First baseman Freitag, who plays first base, has found some comfort in helping out on the pitching mound. The Bucs lost their top three pitchers in 2020 to graduation and then had a key returnee, Jacob Sligar, suffer an early season-ending injury.
The young staff has struggled at times this spring. Freitag could be a wild card. The left-hander has only pitched 7 2-3 innings, but he has yet to allow a run. He has allowed only three hits and two walks while striking out five.
“I know I can go out there and throw strikes,” he said. “My arm feels great. If Coach wants me to start games, I’ll do that and if he wants me in relief I’ll do that as well. I just want to keep this thing rolling and keep winning.”
The Bucs remain in first place in the North, but have some big upcoming series with Lawrence and University of Chicago.
“It’s been a great experience,” Kiger said of the season to date. “The team chemistry really helps. I grew up playing with Drew and we’ve always been friends, but everyone on this team is a close friend.”
• UP NEXT: The Bucs play at Lawrence for a doubleheader Saturday and then host the Vikings for two on Sunday starting at noon.