BELOIT—The decision of the Beloit Memorial school board to postpone fall sports until the spring hardly came as a surprise.
That doesn’t mean it wasn’t disappointing to fall coaches like Purple Knights soccer coach Brian Denu.
“I’m disappointed we aren’t going to be able to go out there right away and play,” Denu said. “Our seniors especially have been looking forward to this year for a long time. But we are hopeful that we can get out there in the spring and have some kind of season and let our kids experience that together.”
Denu said he’s looking forward to what the WIAA has to say about so many schools moving to a fall-in-spring model.
“I think it’s really going to be tough,” Denu said. “Looking at what the IHSA did, their season is mapped out as Feb. 15 through May 1. We don’t have the weather here that we do there, especially in the southern half of the state. Communities like ours don’t have the sort of facilities with turf fields that a lot of places do. I have a lot of concern about what this would look like. I think a lot of people were really thrown when the WIAA gave schools the option of fall or spring, so what unfolds from here on out is going to be very interesting.”
Denu said Beloit’s decision to hold school virtually for the first quarter complicates things as well.
“It’s going to be challenging not seeing the kids every day,” Denu said. “Virtual learning was really difficult for a lot of kids in our community, even accessing the internet for some was difficult. We’re having Zoom meetings with our kids and just making sure we get them prepared, and can help in any way.”
While Denu’s soccer season was viewed as something of a longshot with the current local health regulations, longtime Beloit Memorial swimming coach Dick Vogel’s “low-risk” Purple Tide squad was scheduled to begin practice Monday.
“I have mixed emotions,” Vogel said. “Typically we are a fall sport, and that’s not going to happen this year. My biggest concern is that our kids identify themselves as athletes. Yes, they want to do well academically, but their driving force is sports. And especially in Beloit, as a department, we haven’t done a whole lot for our athletes since March 13.”
Indeed, Beloit Memorial is the only athletic program in the area that hasn’t allowed its athletes any formal contact with coaches, something that gives Vogel pause moving forward.
“The problem here is getting them ready for the season, if we have one, in the spring,” Vogel said. “You’re talking about adding another three or four months of inactivity, and you can only do so much virtually. There has been some talk about being able to get together some outside, but what happens when the weather turns? The communities around us have been using their faclities, and we haven’t been. I’d love to take these kids and swim them in the river, but it’s not the cleanest river around.”
Vogel, typically a glass-half-full type, has reservations about the future of prep sports this year.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t have any sports at all this academic year,” Vogel said. “Until there is a vaccine, I don’t see things changing. I hate to be pessimistic, but things keep snowballing. If COVID wasn’t happening, we’d be three days into practice right now. Then we were supposed to start on Monday. I just feel bad for the kids, especially the seniors. This virus has just created a huge mess..”