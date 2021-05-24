BELOIT—While not being able to play any games her first year as head girls basketball coach at Beloit Memorial High School certainly wasn’t ideal, it did give Dilonna Johnson lots of time to assess her program.
“One of the first things I asked when I came here was what is our feeder program like and who are the coaches?” Johnson said. “There wasn’t an answer for that.”
She found her varsity players could actually benefit from the COVID-19 cancelled season because they could spend the practice time catching up on fundamentals.
“We did not have a season, but we had a group of girls who were committed to coming and getting better this year,” Johnson said. “When we did practice, we didn’t play 5-on-5. We practiced basic skills.”
That should help the current group heading into next season, but for the sake of future Purple Knights who hopefully never know the impact of a coronavirus pandemic, she hopes there is a means for producing more fundamentally sound players.
For starters, the former star college point guard plans on holding the first Beloit Girls Basketball Academy June 21-25 for girls currently in grades 2nd through 8th. It will be held from 2-4 p.m. at Fruzen Intermediate School. The cost is $20 and includes a T-shirt, meal, on-court and off-court skill sessions and prizes. (Registration will open by May 28. Coach Johnson can be contacted at djohnson2@sdb.k12.wi.us for more information.)
The Academy will serve as an orientation for prospective future Knights. You can never start too early.
When I was in Minnesota, my spouse and I created a training manual to be used by the student-athletes and their families,” she said. “The goal was to produce complete student-athletes who compete at a high level in every aspect of their life, iin and out of the classroom and on the court. Our goal with these Academies is to promote what it means to be an elite athlete.”
The first Academy will be run by Johnson and her assistant, Asha Knight. She hopes for a good turnout due to the fact the cost is low and a bus will be provided from Cunningham to Fruzen for Academy-goers.
“We will focus on skills, such as how to shoot a correct layup and what proper shooting form is,” she said. “I want to teach them the things that when they get to the high school level and decide to play for the Knights they are at the level I am expecting. I will have higher expectations as the years go on and we are able to get down and work with the younger groups.”
She has no idea what sort of turnout she’ll have for this first Academy.
“Whether we have 10 or a 100, we will be excited about those kids,” she said. “I am the type of coach who doesn’t want to talk kids into being in the gym. I want kids who want to be there. That tells me where their head is and how dedicated they are to getting better.”
The Academy is a start, but ultimately, she’d like to see Beloit have an organized and efficient feeder system.
“There is a small middle school season, but we need a bigger club season, a Beloit Knights youth program playing where there are tryouts from all the grade and intermediate schools and there are A, B and C teams for each age level,” she said. “That’s where the competition comes in.”
Johnson, who was an All-Stater at Whitefish Bay Dominican and starred at point guard for Division II Southwest Baptist University, started playing club ball for one of the top programs in Wisconsin, Playground Elite, when she was a sixth grader. She understands the cost of playing travel ball is prohibitive for many families.
“As an ex-collegiate athlete, I know what sort of opportunities can be available to kids through scholarships,” she said. “The best way to make that happen is to make sure they know how to play the game correctly. I think we can do that without costing families a lot of money.”
As for her own team, Johnson is excited about finally tipping off and playing some games in year two.
“There are upper classmen I’m excited about and there are eighth graders who will be freshmen I’m excited to see,” she said. “I’m super-excited about the program.”
No matter what happens, Johnson wants Beloiters to know she is in it for the long haul.
“I am not a Beloit alum or native, but I care about the community and I will put all my efforts toward making these kids successful,” she said.