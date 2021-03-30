ROCKFORD—If Brian Denu was concerned about his team’s inexperience heading into Tuesday’s season opener against Whitewater at Sportscore 2, seniors Omar Munoz and Johnny Leon tried to alleviate his fears early on.
They collaborated on five first-period goals in a 9-0 victory over the Whippets.
“It was a pretty solid performance,” the head coach said. “I was really impressed with the way the boys moved the ball and shared with their teammates. We should be a little bit stronger as the season goes on as we get a few players back, but today was a nice way to start.”
Munoz and Leon scored four goals apiece with the ninth goal going to Britton Sala.
Munoz scored at 10:21 of the first period and then Leon tallied the next three, the last with Munoz assisting. Munoz then made it 5-0 on an assist by Rosario Escalera at 27:49.
An unassisted goal by Munoz began the second period and he assisted on Britton’s goal. Munoz scored his fourth goal on an assist by Saul Ramos and Leon capped off the scoring on an assist by Eamonn Rougvie.
Beloit goalie McGregor Mayse picked up the victory without having to make a save.
“Omar Munoz and Johnny Leon are definitely a formidable duo,” Denu said. “Now we just need to make sure we’re getting some other guys to score.”
• NEXT UP: Beloit travels to DeForest on Thursday.
• BOXSCORE: BMHS 9, Whitewater 0.
Whitewater.........0 0—0
Beloit Memorial...5 4—9
FIRST PERIOD: BM, Munoz, 10:21; BM, Leon, 18:52; BM, Leon, 21:39; BM, Leon (Munoz), 25:26; BM, Munoz (Escalera), 27:49.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Munoz, 58:19; BM, Sala (Munoz), BM, Munoz (Ramos), 70:00; BM, Leon (Rougvie), 80:12.
Saves—Whitewater (Gaytan) 17, Beloit (Mayse) 0. Corner kicks—Whitewater 1, Beloit 9.