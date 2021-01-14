BELOIT—Joel Beard knows there will be plenty of fans who’ll complain about the loss of tradition if the WIAA follows through with a football-only conference realignment plan that will shift Beloit Memorial from the Big Eight Conference to the Southern Lakes Conference for the 2022 season.
He also knows that sometimes it’s best to just make the most out of a situation.
“This proposal has gone through the process and it is much further along than any other alternative plans,” the BMHS athletic director said. “I think there’s a pretty good chance it is going to happen unless something else gets some traction.”
The WIAA announced last week that a realignment plan proposed by Sun Prairie has advanced to where it will be presented to the Board of Control for approval March 5. Janesville Craig and Parker, which had moved to the Badger Large Conference might have only the 2021 season there. The proposal calls for both to move back to the Big Eight in 2022.
Sun Prairie, which is splitting into Sun Prairie East and a new Sun Prairie West, will have both schools move to the Badger Large for football. In addition to Beloit moving to the SLC, Delavan-Darien will move from the SLC to the Rock Valley, again for football only. Other SLC schools are Badger, Burlington, Westosha Central, Elkhorn, Union Grove, Waterford and Wilmot.
“When you look at our location and who we are as far as football is concerned, maybe the Southern Lakes will be a good fit,” said Beard. “In the Big Eight, you have Middleton, Madison West and Memorial, they’re all over 2,000 enrollment. We’re one of the smaller schools in the Big Eight.”
Beloit’s enrollment is at 1,669 and even that is currently deceiving.
“We might be the biggest school in the Southern Lakes, but we had around 85 kids total in our program last year. Our numbers don’t reflect our enrollment. For what it is in the timeline we have right now, we are right in line with where the Southern Lakes is.”
The Purple Knights would lose some rivalries in football, but could create new ones.
“We’ve played those schools in other sports like soccer, volleyball and basketball,” he said. “As far as travel goes, this wouldn’t be a bad situation for us. We’re used to 45 minutes to over an hour anyway. Travel should decrease a little.
“We’ll see what happens. If it comes to us joining a new conference for football, we’ll try to compete. We’re going to do that no matter what conference we are in. We’re trying to grow and build our program.”
The school still hasn’t announced a replacement for Ken DuBose, who coached the Knights in 2019 and will not return. He has since taken a coordinator job at Harlem. Beard said plans for the program are in the works and will be announced soon.
“I’m excited about the direction we are heading,” he said.