BELOIT —Head coach James Hoey said while the Janesville Bluebirds came away 2-1 victors Thursday night, it was a game his Beloit Memorial hockey team can build some momentum from.
“It was a great game, probably the best three periods we’ve played all season,” Hoey said. “It was fun to watch, it was fun to coach in and I’m sure it was fun for them to play in.”
Both of Janesville’s goals were scored in the first period, by Skyler Swearingen at 8:38 and by Drew King at 12 minutes.
“Both came on minor defensive breakdowns where we left our backdoor open,” Hoey said. “We preached protecting against that and after we gave up the goals they did a much better job. We were really concerned about their top line. They’ve scored a lot of points and I think we did a good job shutting them down.”
Hoey also gave credit to his goalie, Jameson Flanagan, who amassed 57 saves. He had 24 in the first period alone. Janesville’s Jaicy Campbell finished with 27 total.
“Our goalie played a great game,” Hoey said. “Jameson really stood on his head more than a few times and made some great saves. If that wasn’t his best game it certainly was one of his best.”
Flanagan did have some help. Hoey said he gives out a “hard hat award” to the Knight who works the hardest. He said he had “six or seven guys” who deserved it Thursday.
“I gave it to Tyler Katalin who ended up scoring our goal,” Hoey said. “He’s a defenseman who worked extremely hard all over the ice, rushing the puck several times to try to get our offense going. Nate Anastasi and Max Allen also had great games.”
Katalin’s unassisted goal came at the 5:04 mark of the third period.
The game was physical and hard-fought, but clean. Both teams took just two penalties. That was a significant improvement for the Purple Knights (0-9-0, 0-6-0 Big Eight), who have done an efficient job killing them off this season, but at the expense of their offense.
“We told them they had to play physical, but they also had to play smart,” Hoey said. “It’s been hard to build any momentum on offense with the penalties we’ve been taking, so this was definitely a step in the right direction.”
Next up for the Knights is a tournament in Antigo starting next Monday night.
• THURSDAY’S BOXSCORE: Janesville 2, Beloit Memorial 1.
Janesville……….2 0 0—2
Beloit Memorial...0 0 1—1
FIRST PERIOD: J, Swearingen (Neal, Thong), 8:38; J, King (Schaffner). 12:00.
THIRD PERIOD: BM, Katalin (unassisted), 5:04.
Saves: J (Campbell) 6-8-13-27. BM (Flanagan) 24-15-19-57. Penalties: J 2-2. BM 2-2.