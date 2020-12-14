BELOIT—Jorgen “Jay” Olsen was around when the Beloit Brewers were formed in 1982, saw the franchise rebrand as the Snappers in 1995 and has his own opinion what should come next.
With the team’s new ownership, namely Quint Studer, committed to a new nickname when the team takes up residence at ABC Supply Stadium, longtime Beloit Professional Baseball Association board member Olsen is convinced he has the perfect new moniker.
“Since the team is going to be affiliated with the Miami Marlins and Studer already has a team called the Blue Wahoos in Florida, I think Blue Marlins would be a great name for the team,” said Olsen, whose wife Marcy served as the BPBA president from 1998-2008. “It keeps with the aquatic theme. But not only that, blue also has a tie-in to Beloit. For a long time, we had a successful team in town called the Beloit Blues.”
Old Jay has a good point. If someone really wanted a solid link to Beloit baseball history, the Blues are definitely one of the key figures, although the original boys of summer were the Fairbanks-Morse Fairies. A company/pro team that prospered in the 1920s, the Fairies included such former big leaguers as Eddie Gharrity, Buck Weaver and Jim “Hippo” Vaughn.
Let’s get back to the powerhouse Blues, though.
Formed in 1962, they cornered the market on the best adult amateur players from the area. Roger Fenrick, a former Cincinnati Reds minor leaguer, was the team’s ace and left fielder Joe Chamberlain one of its top hitters.
The team was managed by Ed Farnum, once a hot catching prospect himself in the 1930s. While he never made it to the big leagues, Farnum had a long career as a coach and pro scout.
Backed by a board of directors that included Oscar Halverson, Lloyd Fry, Paul Anderson, Harry Pohlman, Gene Brabazon, Ovid Smedstad, James Hopkins and Ray Elliott, the Blues became big news in the Stateline. By 1964, they began a string of four consecutive years of qualifying for the Stan Musial Midwest Amateur Baseball Congress Regional Tournament in Battle Creek, Mich.
They even had their own line of bats. Chamberlain, who hit the first home run at Telfer Park (now Pohlman Field) said Farnum had a contact with Louisville Sluggers bats and had “Beloit Blues” printed on the ones earmarked for the team.
Mike Pohlman won the Interstate batting title in 1964 on a team that included Bill Taylor, Whitey Gilbertson, Jim Merlet, Jack Merlet, John Owens, Dewey Schiele, Fenrick, Larry Merlet, J.P. Fisher, Chuck Mathewson, Pat Gharrity, Steve Land and Chamberlain.
“We started out as a young, local team with a few college players,” Chamberlain said. “Through the years, as our reputation grew, we talked more and more college players into coming and playing with us. We heard more remarks when we brought in outside players and some of the local players were not able to play, but if we were going to compete with the level of players we hoped to, that was something we had to do.”
Chamberlain wasn’t one of those college players, but he could have been. The son of Ken Chamberlain, who had starred for the old Goodall’s team and played some pro ball, he had been a star halfback for Beloit Memorial High School and hit .375 as a senior outfielder in 1960. He was a regular for the Beloit Merchants before the Blues came along.
Chamberlain probably should have been playing for the University of Wisconsin, but his engineering classes left little time for baseball. He waited until classes ended to join the Blues.
While the Blues often ruled the competition in Wisconsin and Illinois, they fell short of their ultimate goal.
“We always wanted to win a national championship, but the competition was really good at Battle Creek,” Chamberlain said. “We just never could pull it off.”
Chamberlain missed a few seasons while serving in the U.S Army and the string of championships ended in 1968. The Blues were back on top in 1969, winning the West Central League and finishing 31-9. They were fifth in the eight-team AABC World Series in Michigan, losing 2-1 to eventual champion Atlanta.
Chamberlain returned in 1970 and “Hawk” Taylor took over as manager, an African American coaching a predominantly white team. The Blues finished 42-9 with Chamberlain batting .429. Teammate Tom Johnson led the Central Wisconsin League, batting .455. Beloit finished second in the AABC Wisconsin State Championship at Telfer Park.
The Blues were 47-10 the following year with Chamberlain as manager, winning three league titles, batting .302 as a team and with Mike Benda and Gilbertson a pair of aces going a combined 23-2. Former New York Yankees minor leaguer Greg Gaffey, the former Turner star, led the Wisconsin State League, batting .425. The Blues finished second in the AABC West Central Regional.
In 1972, the Blues were 48-8 and repeated as champs in all three leagues they played in. They finished third at the National baseball Congress Tournament. Chamberlain and Gaffey continued to pound the ball, but 21-year-old shortstop Jim Zaher, who was playing at UW-River Falls, led the team with a .433 average. Gilbertson was still around, going 11-0, and the pitching staff included Dennis Peters (7-0) and Jay Toubl (10-1).
“There was one stretch in the early 1970s where we only went twice all season where we had more than one day between our games,” Chamberlain said. “It wasn’t easy to work full-time and play but guys on the team loved the game. The Blues beat the majority of the teams we played because we played so many games. The attitude we had was that we knew we were going to win. We played so many games we did everything naturally while the other teams had to think about it.”
Chamberlain retired in 1973 after a back injury and took over as the team’s general manager. The Blues were 40-12, but after going 28-15 in 1974, they slipped to 20-20 in 1975. The team had reached the end of the line financially and many of its most passionate players, like Chamberlain, were being driven off the diamond by age or injuries.
Toubl and Fred Eddy attempted to revive the Blues in 1980. They raised enough money from nearly 50 businesses in town to buy equipment and pay for travel and hotel costs. The team finished 22-8. The following season, the new Blues slipped to 24-25.
There was no third season. Eddy moved and Toubl gave up baseball to spend more time with his family.
By then, it was 1982 and Beloit had a whole different brand of baseball to follow in the Beloit Brewers.
The same can be said of 2021. The franchise will take a step up to Advanced-A ball in a brand new stadium and a new alias. And they will be just another chapter in Beloit’s long love affair with baseball.